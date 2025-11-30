Lagos State University Of Education Disowns Fake Lecturer Who Raped Student On Campus

The Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) on Saturday decried rape and disowned one Mr Kolawole Muyiwa, who was convicted of rape, as a staff member of the institution.

The LASUED Vice Chancellor (VC), Prof. Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye, who described rape as debasing to humanity, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the school maintained a zero-tolerance stance toward the act.

Lafiaji-Okuneye, speaking on the conviction of Muyiwa, said the convict was never a staff member of the university.

She explained that the clarification became necessary to discourage such behaviour and to put the records straight for public awareness.

She described Muyiwa as an intruder to the university community, brought in by Mr Sunday Fawowe, a lecturer who allowed his friend to use his office where the rape of a female student occurred.

The culprit exploited the opportunity to violate the student, who was a minor at the time the crime was committed in 2021.

According to her, the school reported the incident, after which Muyiwa was prosecuted and later convicted.

“But the court’s judgment of Feb. 27, 2025, which convicted Muyiwa, pronounced him a staff member of the institution, contrary to his real status as an intruder who was never employed by the school,” she said.

“The university hereby unequivocally states that he was never in the employment of the institution.”

Contacted, Fawowe, who was linked in the judgment, declined to comment.

(NAN)



