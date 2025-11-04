Judge Issues Nnamdi Kanu Last Warning

A Federal High Court in Abuja has threatened to foreclose the detained self acclaimed leader of the proscribed separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, should he fail to enter a defence in his ongoing trial for alleged terrorism.

Justice James Omotosho issued the threat on Tuesday after Kanu failed, for the fourth day, to enter his defence after the prosecution closed its case and the court overruled his no-case submission.


Justice Omotosho said should Kanu fail to open his defence on November 5, he would be deemed to have waived his right to so do.


The court had, on October 27 adjourned till November 4 for Kanu to either file his final written address or open his defence.


At the resumption of proceedings on Tuesday, Kanu, who is conducting his case by himself, having fired his legal team, said he has not filled any final written address as ordered by the court, but filed a motion and a supporting affidavit.


Kanu said he would not enter any defence because he was convinced that there is no valid charge, known to any extant law, that is pending against him.


He threatened not to return to detention and demanded that he should be set free and allowed to go home immediately because, according to him, there is no valid charge in respect of which he should be further subjected to trial.


Responding, prosecuting lawyer, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) faulted the competence of the fresh court documents filed by Kanu, arguing that they were not properly filed.


Awomolo urged the court to desist from further indulging the defendant, who he claimed was only interested in wasting the court’s time.


He urged the court to deem the documents recently filed by Kanu as his final written address, order parties to adopt the final addresses, and adjourn for judgment.


Ruling, Justice Omotosho said the documents recently filed by Kanu were in order and would be considered at the time of judgment.


The judge stated that, having taken judicial notice that the defendant is not a lawyer, he should be given an opportunity to consult a lawyer and get necessary support.


Justice Omotosho proceeded to adjourn till November 5 for the defendant to either enter his defence or be deemed to have waived his right to so do.



