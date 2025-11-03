INEC Warns Against Attempts To Discredit Anambra Gov Election

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan has warned against attempts by vested interests to discredit the Anambra Governorship election, saying INEC remains focused and undeterred in the discharge of its constitutional mandate.





The INEC Chairman, who spoke while on a working visit to the INEC office in Awka, assured the commission was fully ready for the election scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025, assuring citizens and stakeholders of a peaceful, transparent and credible process.





In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dayo Oketola, Amupitan said: “Our responsibility is to the people of this nation. We are fully prepared to deliver an election that is fair, credible, and reflective of the people’s will”.





He asked all stakeholders to work together in support of a seamless process, adding that strong security arrangements has been made to safeguard personnel, voters, and materials throughout the process.





He said wth these comprehensive assurances, INEC has sent a strong signal of its operational capacity, vigilance, and unwavering commitment to protecting the integrity of the electoral process in Anambra State.

“We are committed to carrying every stakeholder along in this process. Transparency and partnership remain the bedrock of our credibility,” Amupitan said.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Dr. Elizabeth Agwu. said all non-sensitive materials had been distributed to the 21 Local Government Areas, adding that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) had been fully configured, tested, and adjudged ready for deployment.

“We have left nothing to chance. From the training of personnel to the deployment of materials, every necessary step has been taken to ensure a smooth, credible and technology-driven election,” Agwu stated.

“Generators have also been deployed to ensure uninterrupted power supply at critical locations,” she added.

As part of the readiness review, the INEC Chairman, accompanied by National Commissioners — Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, Malam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, Professor Abdullahi Zuru, Mr. Sam Olumekun, Prof. Sami Adam, Dr. Baba Bila, and Prof. Sunday Aja — also visited INEC offices in Oyi and Awka South Local Government Areas to assess final preparations.







