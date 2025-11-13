Imbroglio : Atiku Abubakar Denies Gifting Officer Involved With Wike Jeep

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has denied reports claiming that he gifted a brand-new Toyota SUV to Lieutenant Ahmed Yerima, the naval officer involved in a recent altercation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In a statement issued via his X handle on Thursday, Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, described the report, which has been circulating widely on social media, as completely false and without any factual basis.

Ibe, therefore, urged the public to disregard the fabricated story.

“His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, Vice President of Nigeria (1999–2007), did not gift Lt. Ahmed Yerima — or any other individual — a brand new Toyota SUV, contrary to the false reports currently circulating on social media.

“The story is entirely fabricated and should be completely disregarded by the public,” he said.

The viral claim, which emerged on Facebook on Wednesday, alleged that Atiku rewarded the naval officer following his reported confrontation with Wike over an alleged land-grabbing incident in Abuja.

The clash occurred on Tuesday when Wike confronted a naval officer identified as Lt. Yerima during an inspection at a disputed plot of land in the Gaduwa District of the FCT.

A video of the incident, which circulated online, showed a heated exchange between the minister and the officer, who maintained that he was protecting naval property.

The incident has since generated widespread reactions, with several public figures, including a former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd), and other politicians, calling for restraint and respect for institutional authority.



