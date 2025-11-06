IGP Withdraws Fraud Case As Andy Uba Refunds N400m

The inspector-general of police has withdrawn the fraud charge filed against Andy Uba, the former Anambra south senator.

​​Uba and his co-defendant, Benjamin Etu, were facing charges over an alleged N400 million fraud.

According to the charge, Uba, Etu, and one Hajiya Fatima (now at large) allegedly conspired in 2022 to obtain N400 million from one George Uboh under false pretence.

The defendants reportedly claimed that they could secure the appointment of the managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for anyone willing to pay N400 million.

