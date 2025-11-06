Gunmen Kill Two Men In Ebonyi Barber's Shop

Wisdom Nwedene Post

Mr Obumneme Emmanuel Nweke is a young man that hustles every day with his Keke but tragedy struck when gunmen suspected to be Cultists invaded the Barbershop where he was said to have gone to barb his hair in Oriuzor, Ebonyi State.

This young man and another guy were brutally killed by the gunmen. The blood of this young man is crying for Justice.





Those who perpetrated this dastardly act should not go unpunished. Justice Should Be Done. The government should ensure that they are arrested and Paraded.





It is him today, who knows who would be next victim of what he or she knows nothing about???.





Ebonyi shouldn't be known as a state with high rate of cultism.





I remembered my days as EBSU Student, Cultists chased one guy and he ran inside our hostel and entered one room. The Cultists kept shooting from the window and later left. When I came back from lecture, my hostel people started hugging me and thanking God that I wasn't around. I asked them why??. They told me that the guy those Cultists were chasing looked exactly like me. That I should go and thank my God that I wasn't around. Anybody can be a victim of circumstance





May God keep protecting us. 🙏🙏



