Gunmen Kidnap Deputy Speaker

Gunmen have abducted the Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Samaila Bagudu, in his hometown, Bagudu Local Government Area.

Sources said the gunmen stormed Bagudu town on Friday, shooting indiscriminately.

According to the sources, the deputy speaker was abducted shortly after finishing his prayers and leaving the mosque for his home.





The Chief Press Secretary to the Kebbi State Government Ahmed Idris confirmed the abduction.

Efforts to obtain further details from the Kebbi State Police Command on the incident proved abortive.







