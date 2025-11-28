Gov Soludo Pays " Thank You " Visit To President Tinubu

 Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has paid a " Thank You " visit to President Bola Tinubu after he won his second term election 

Here was his post on the visit 

"Yesterday, I paid a courtesy visit to my dear friend and brother of over 22 years, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, at the State House, Abuja.

Mr. President received me with his usual warmth, big smile, and open arms. He again personally congratulated me on the resounding mandate given to me by the good people of Anambra State in the just-concluded governorship election – a victory he described as a testament to the trust and confidence Ndi Anambra have in our shared vision for a livable and prosperous homeland.

I remain deeply grateful to Mr. President for his immediate congratulatory message on that historic day, and for his continued goodwill and support for Anambra State. We are one Nigeria, and together – with God on our side – we will build the Anambra and the Nigeria of our dreams.

May Anambra continue to win!"


