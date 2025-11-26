Gov Ododo Meets Defence Chiefs, Police IG, DSS DG Over Insecurity In Kogi





The Kogi State Governor, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, has held a high-level security meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director General of the Department of State Services, Mr. Tosin Ajayi, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security across the state.

Confirming the development on Monday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, described the engagements as “quite fruitful” and geared toward deepening collaboration with national security agencies.

“I can confirm that His Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, met with the Chief of Defence Staff and other service chiefs, as well as the Inspector General of Police and the DG DSS, for constructive engagements toward ensuring adequate security in Kogi State,” Fanwo said.

“It was a strategic meeting, and I can assure Kogites that discussions are progressing positively and that the security agencies have expressed readiness to support the Governor in sustaining peace and stability in the state.”

Fanwo recalled that Governor Ododo had earlier met with the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who has continued to play a pivotal role in strengthening the state’s security framework.

“The NSA has shown great commitment to ensuring peace and security in our dear state,” he stated, adding that the Governor remains grateful to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support to the people of Kogi State.

He further commended the President’s efforts in enhancing national security and the prompt intervention during the abduction incident in Eruku, Kwara State.

Governor Ododo commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for personally ensuring the safe release of the kidnapped victims from Eruku in Kwara State, and reuniting them with their families, a feat he described as "commendable and reassuring. The Governor also commended the President for securing the release of the school girls abducted in Kebbi State, saying the President has continued to work relentlessly to secure the release of others kidnapped in other parts of the nation and to stamp out violent crimes from Nigeria.

Governor Ododo has recently remodelled the state’s security architecture, giving greater prominence to local vigilante groups and hunters as the first line of defence in communities. In view of Kogi’s strategic location and border exposure, the Governor has also reaffirmed his commitment to sustained collaboration with federal security institutions to rid the state of crime and criminality.