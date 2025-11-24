Ghanaian Police Arrest Nigerian Suspect Wanted Over Killing Of FRSC Officer, Daughter





A suspect, Victor Benjamin Fejemirokum, linked to the murder of a Federal Road Safety Corps officer, SRC Lasisi Funmilayo Oluwamayokun, and her daughter, Sewa Lasisi, has been arrested by the Eastern South Regional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service.

The Ghana Police disclosed this during a press briefing held on Sunday, a video of which was shared on the Facebook page of local Ghanaian media outlet, Channel One TV.

According to the Regional Commander, George Ohene-Boadi, the suspect was arrested at his friend’s house, where he was hiding.

Ohene-Boadi said that following an intelligence report that the suspect had fled Nigeria and was hiding at the location, police operatives swooped on him and arrested him.

He said, “I want to inform you about the arrest of a Nigerian man suspected to have killed a woman and her daughter in Nigeria and run to hide in Ghana to avoid the Nigeria Police arresting him.

“The suspect, Victor Benjamin Fejemirokum, was arrested based on an interception of a viral video which alleged that the suspect had abducted and murdered a lady who worked with the FRSC and her daughter in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

“The suspect was wanted by the Nigerian Police but he ran to Ghana to hide with his friend at Akyem Wenchi, a suburb of Akwatia. The Eastern South Regional Police Command, on receipt of the information that the suspect was hiding in his friend’s house at Akwatia, quickly deployed an intelligence-led operation to arrest the suspect in his hideout.”

The Ghana Police said it was working on steps to repatriate the suspect to Nigeria.

“The suspect is currently in police custody and frantic efforts are underway to hand him over to the Nigerian authorities,” the police boss said.

It was earlier reported that 39-year-old Lasisi and her teenage daughter were reported missing on the morning of Sunday, November 2, after they left their residence at the Obasanjo Hilltop Estate, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, and never returned.

Oluwamayokun, a Superintendent Route Commander, is a fourth-level senior operational officer in the FRSC hierarchy, responsible for overseeing multiple routes and coordinating strategic enforcement operations.

The Ogun State Police Command had said that efforts by family members and colleagues to reach the officer and her daughter on their mobile phones were unsuccessful.

After several days, during which they had gone missing, a police investigation led to the recovery of their mutilated bodies at a suspected herbalist’s den in Osun.

Following the discovery, our correspondent had gathered that the herbalist, alongside some suspects, was arrested but the prime suspect was on the run.

The Ogun State Police Commissioner, Lanre Ogunlowo, had also said the command had handed over the investigation to the Osun State Command and would be lending necessary support.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Public Relations Officer disclosed in an earlier interview that the command would be issuing an official communication upon the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.







