Ghana Police Hands Over Man Accused Of Killing FRSC Officer, Daughter

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, has taken full custody of fugitive suspect Victor Benjamin Fejemirokun. The suspect was handed over by the Ghana Police Service today in Accra, Ghana, following a coordinated multi-agency operation. Fejemirokun had fled Nigeria after the abduction and suspected murder of an FRSC officer and her young daughter in Osun State.

The Ghana Police Service, acting on credible intelligence that the suspect was hiding within their jurisdiction, effected his arrest and immediately notified the Nigeria Police Force. Acting on this notification, Interpol NCB Abuja swiftly proceeded to Accra, where the handover was finalised. 

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD., NPM, while commiserating with the family of the bereaved, has assured that the investigation would be thorough and brought to a logical conclusion, after which the suspect would be arraigned accordingly. He also commended the Ghana Police Service for their professionalism and cooperation. 

The Nigeria Police Force assures the public that it remains committed to protecting the lives of all Nigerians and apprehending offenders regardless of distance or borders while strengthening international partnerships against transnational crimes.


