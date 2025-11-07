Former Nigerian Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has reacted sharply to recent statements credited to former U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him of attempting to destabilize Nigeria’s fragile unity.

According to Abdulsalami, Trump’s recent comments about possible U.S. intervention and the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria are “irresponsible and dangerous”, warning that such remarks could fuel division and unrest.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation that fought hard to remain united. Any attempt by a foreign leader to instigate separation or conflict among our people is unacceptable,” Abdulsalami stated.

He further cautioned Nigerians aga!nst allowing foreign powers to use internal !ssues as a tool to divide the country, adding that the international community should respect Nigeria’s sovereignty.





However, many Nigerians—especially supporters of Biafra freedom—have described Abdulsalami’s statement as fear-driven, accusing the old political elite of defending a failed system instead of addressing the root causes of !njustice and k!ll!ngs across the country.







