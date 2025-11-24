Five Policemen Killed In Bauchi Ambush

Statement Issued By Bauchi State Police Command

Five officers paid the supreme price, two were injured, while a certain number of bandits were neutralised in Sabon Sara village, Darazo LGA, Bauchi State.

As we work towards the actualization of a crime free State, where the unsavory activities of criminal merchants desperate to make a living at the expense of the law-abiding citizens of the state has put us on the chase and we are delighted that the force, our personnel and the units, did not fall short of expectations as our personnel neutralise reasonable number of the bandits at the gun duel point.

The Bauchi State Police Command, regrettably and sorrowfully, wishes to inform the general public of an unfortunate and tragic incident involving combined police tactical teams on an intelligence-led visibility patrol within Sabon Sara village, via Darazo.

On 22nd November, 2025 at about 1240hrs, an intelligence at the command disposal from a Good Samaritan disclosing that on the same day at about 1130hrs, a team of Tactical Team personnel comprising Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Mobile Police 10PMF Bauchi, Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU), and State Intelligence Department (SID) were ambushed by unidentified Fulani youths, while on visibility policing patrol to prevent, mitigate and manage farmer–herder conflict within and around Sabon Sara Village via Darazo.

Sadly, the ambush attack resulted in the death of the following officers:

1. DSP Ahmad Muhammad (SID)

2. ASP Mustapha Muhammad (10 PMF)

3. Inspector Amarhel Yunusa (10 PMF)

4. Inspector Idris Ahmed (10 PMF)

5. Corporal Isah Muazu (AKU)





Furthermore, the following officers sustained various degrees of injuries:





1. Inspector Isah Musa (SID)

2. Inspector Yusuf Gambo (SID)





Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Auwalu Ilu, led a team of reinforcements to the scene, rescued and evacuated both the injured and deceased personnel to the general hospital in Darazo for medical treatment, and deposited the remains at the morgue.





Intense efforts are ongoing to track down and arrest the perpetrators within and around the area; meanwhile, the Command is fully committed to ensuring that the criminals responsible for this heinous act are brought to justice.





The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, psc(+), mni, conducts an on-the-spot assessment at the scene of the incident and commiserates with the families of the deceased officers, assuring the public that the Command will continue to uphold its mandate. The task has not been an easy one. Still, in line with our constitutional mandate, we shall remain fierce, tireless, and relentless in our commitment to the safety and security of lives and property.





CSP Ahmed Muhammed Wakil, Anipr, Mnisma, MSPSP,

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),

For: Commissioner of Police,

Bauchi State Command.

23rd November, 2025.