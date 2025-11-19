EFCC Arrests Female Archbishop For Alleged Naira Abuse

byCKN NEWS -
0


Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,  on Tuesday November 18, 2025 arrested one Archbishop Angel Oyeghe for conspiracy, naira mutilation and suspected money laundering.

 The self-acclaimed Archbishop who is the founder of Faith Healing Ministry, Warri, Delta State was arrested following a viral video where several individuals under her supervision were seen spraying naira note on a live cow during a church programme.

The Commission is on the trail of arresting other suspects as their action contravenes the provision of Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

Archbishop Oyeghe has made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال