EFCC Arrests Female Archbishop For Alleged Naira Abuse

Operatives of the Benin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday November 18, 2025 arrested one Archbishop Angel Oyeghe for conspiracy, naira mutilation and suspected money laundering.

The self-acclaimed Archbishop who is the founder of Faith Healing Ministry, Warri, Delta State was arrested following a viral video where several individuals under her supervision were seen spraying naira note on a live cow during a church programme.

The Commission is on the trail of arresting other suspects as their action contravenes the provision of Section 21 of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007.

Archbishop Oyeghe has made useful statements and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.