During My Leadership, USA Wouldn’t Take Any Decision On Africa Without Informing Me ..Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday revealed that under his watch as the Nigeria’s Head of State, late United States President Jimmy Carter would not do anything in Africa without his knowledge.

Obasanjo made the statement on Monday in Abeokuta during the Presidential Youth Mentorship Retreat organised by the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library.

His remarks come amid ongoing reactions to former U.S. President Donald Trump’s warning that America could deploy troops to Nigeria if the Federal Government fails to stop k+lling linked to jihadist groups.

The Federal Government has since rejected Trump’s comments, insisting insecurity affects all groups and is being addressed. While Obasanjo did not mention the controversy directly, he recalled a period when Nigeria was regarded as Africa’s clear leader.

He said Nigeria once commanded strong international respect, noting that Carter would always notify Nigeria before any U.S. move in Africa. “They were not seeking permission, but they would inform us,” he said.

Obasanjo added that his administration and that of the late Gen. Murtala Mohammed restored Nigeria’s global standing after what he described as a loss of confidence following independence. “At independence, the world saw Nigeria as a giant. Soon after, we lost that.

When Muritala and I came in, we brought it back,” he said. Addressing the youths at the retreat, Obasanjo urged them to be “positively disruptive” to take up leadership roles rather than waiting indefinitely.

He cited examples of sit-tight leaders across Africa and cautioned that if youths leave the future to current leaders, “there may be no tomorrow left to inherit.” “You have the numbers,” he said, “but the number only matters when you use it.”