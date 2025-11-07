Drug Offences: Court Grants Socialite Pretty Mike N50m Bail

A Lagos popular entertainer and nightclub owner, Mike Nwalie, alias Pretty Mike, was granted N50m bail on Thursday following his arraignment before the Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged drug-related offences.

Nwalie, who owns Proxy Lagos Night Club, was arraigned alongside the club’s supervisor, Joachim Hillary, 32, by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

The duo appeared before Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa on a three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession, and permitting the use of the club premises for illegal drug activities.

The NDLEA’s prosecution counsel, Buhari Abdullahi, told the court that the offences were allegedly committed on or about October 26, 2025.

He said the offences took place at the club located at No. 7, Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The anti-drug agency accused both defendants of conspiring to organise a drug party at the nightclub.

During a subsequent operation, the NDLEA agents alleged that they recovered 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa and 177 cylinders of Nitrous Oxide (laughing gas) weighing 364.662 kilograms in total.

Abdullahi told the court that the second defendant, Hillary, had in his possession 200 grams of Cannabis Sativa without lawful authority on or about October 25, 2025.

Pretty Mike, 45, was accused of allowing his club premises to be used for drug-related activities.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Sections 14(b), 20(1)(c) and were punishable under Section 20(2)(b) and 12 of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

Following their plea, Abdullahi requested a trial date, while the defence counsel, Dr. B.S. Awosika (SAN), moved a bail application on behalf of his clients.

Awosika urged the court to grant bail on liberal terms, arguing that both men had no prior criminal record and would be available for trial.

He maintained that the prosecution had not shown any compelling reason to deny bail.

Opposing the request, Abdullahi argued that the defendants had not provided sufficient material facts to justify bail and urged the court to order an accelerated hearing instead.

In his ruling, Justice Lewis-Allagoa held that the defendants were presumed innocent until proven guilty, adding that the burden was on the prosecution to show valid reasons for refusing bail.

The judge granted each defendant bail in the sum of N50m, with two sureties in like sum.

He also ordered the sureties to swear to an affidavit of means.

The judge released the defendants to their counsel pending the fulfilment of their bail conditions.

The case was adjourned to January 14, 2026, for the commencement of trial.







