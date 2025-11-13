Driver Arrested Over Stolen Vehicle From Kano Deputy Gov’s Convoy

Police have arrested a man suspected to have stolen a Toyota Hilux from the convoy of Kano State deputy governor, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo.

The office of the deputy governor confirmed that the stolen Toyota Hilux vehicle had been successfully recovered.

Chief press secretary to the Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Garba, said a report received from the Police indicates that the vehicle was traced and recovered in the early hours of Wednesday following a swift and coordinated operation by security operatives.

The suspect, who serves as a permanent and pensionable driver, has since been arrested in connection with the theft and is currently assisting the Police in their ongoing investigation.

The Deputy Governor’s Office commended the prompt response and professionalism displayed by the Police and other security agencies involved in the recovery effort.

The Office categorically clarified that the incident was a clear breach of trust by the arrested driver.

“The general public is hereby advised to remain calm and rest assured that the security of lives and property remains the top priority of the Kano State Government, both within and outside the Government House,” the statement added.

