Delegates Arrive Ibadan As PDP Convention's Preparation Hits Top Gear

Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, is abuzz with last-minute preparations for the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party amid a potential showdown between factional camps in the opposition party.

Billed to take place on Saturday and Sunday, the convention is perhaps the most controversial in the PDP’s history, as a faction of the party pulled out.

In the buildup to the event, the National Working Committee, led by the National Chairman, Umar Damagum, suspended the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu; the National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature; and the National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade, for one month for alleged anti-party activities.

This was the sequel to Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja’s ruling, which placed the convention on hold, citing the party’s failure to abide by its own rules.

Omotosho anchored his ruling on the failure by the leadership of the party to have its designated officials sign the notice of the convention before transmitting the same to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

As a result, the judge barred INEC from monitoring the event.

Relief, however, came the way of the Damagum-led NWC when Justice Ladiran Akintola, through an ex parte motion, directed the PDP to conduct the convention.

Earlier in the week, Justice Peter Lifu appeared to have dashed the hope of the main opposition party when ruling on a suit brought before him by former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, suspended the convention, citing Lamido ‘s inability to get a nomination form to vie for the Office of the National Chairman at the convention.

Again, Justice Akintola extended his interim order and directed the PDP to go ahead with the convention.

On Wednesday, the Lekan Salami Stadium, venue of the convention, wore a new look, with massive decorations in the party’s colours still ongoing as of Thursday morning.

Over 3,000 delegates from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to attend the event.

Also expected are party leaders, key stakeholders, and international observers, including members of the diplomatic community.

The convention will feature the election of key national officers, including a new National Chairman, National Secretary, and other key members of the NWC and their deputies.





It was gathered that the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, was on hand on Thursday to witness ongoing work at the Lekan Salami Stadium with a day left for the big event.





It was learnt that events at the Lekan Salami Stadium would be transmitted to the public in English, Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa to ensure inclusivity, with live broadcasts planned for global audiences.





24 states confirmed





The National Vice Chairman (South-West) of the PDP, Kamorudeen Ajisafe, confirmed that delegates, state chairmen, and party stakeholders were already arriving in Ibadan, Oyo State, ahead of the party’s convention.





As of Thursday night, delegates from different states had started arriving at the venue. Two party faithful from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, said they arrived in Ibadan around 12 pm on Wednesday.





Speaking on Thursday, Ajisafe said the party had secured the attendance of delegates from at least two-thirds of the 36 states, meeting the constitutional requirement for a valid convention. Over 3,000 delegates are statutorily expected to attend.





“The convention is still very much on. People have started arriving—delegates, stakeholders, state chairmen. We have secured two-thirds attendance of states, apart from one or two that we are doubting,” he said. “So, even if you don’t have all 36 states, you are still good to go with two-thirds.”





On proceeding in spite of conflicting court judgments, Ajisafe stressed that only a ruling from a superior court would be binding on the convention.





“From the legal point of view, when there are conflicting judgments of courts of coordinate jurisdiction, the judgment is not binding on either party. It becomes persuasive. And it’s only a superior court that can give direction,” he explained.





Ajisafe also said the party expected representatives from both security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the venue.





“INEC will be there because we have met the stipulated rules and regulations of engagement with INEC, in line with the Electoral Act 2022, which requires notification 21 days before the convention. We have done that and even attended the National Executive Committee meeting afterwards. So, we are good to go,” he said.





Regarding the presence of security agencies, Ajisafe added: “That is an extra comfort; they may come, they may not. But they have the statutory responsibility of doing their job, even to secure protesters, not to talk of political parties, where it involves life. As the biggest political party, they have to witness it.”





Responding to former Senate President Bukola Saraki’s call for the creation of a caretaker committee, Ajisafe said such a move could worsen the party’s crisis. “Rather, the convention should give a direction on whether having a caretaker committee will be the way to go,” he said.





Meanwhile, speaking with The PUNCH at the venue of the convention on Thursday, the Secretary of the Venue Sub-Committee, Olajide Stanley, said all was set for the convention.





Olajide, who represents Ibadan North West and South West Federal Constituency, was at the convention venue with the Deputy Governor of the state, Bayo Lawal.





He said, “As the Secretary of the Venue Sub-Committee under the leadership of the Deputy Governor, Bayo Lawal, I can tell you right now that if you look around, the stages are coming up, the flags are flying, rebranding is going on, and we are ready.

“I’ll say we’re about 60 per cent ready in terms of setup, and the convention is going on full force. We are extremely delighted that we are moving forward under the leadership of Seyi Makinde, the host governor. We are ready.”

Asked if there were challenges, he said, “Logistics-wise, yes, because the Lagos-Ibadan expressway is a bit congested right now. You can imagine about 6,000 people trying to get to Ibadan for this event tomorrow (today).





“So, it’s pretty heavy, as heavy-duty trucks are moving stage and sound equipment here. Those are just the logistics challenges we’re facing. By and large, we are ready.”

