Dan Agbese's Death A Monumental Loss .. Sen Akpabio

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, has described the passing of veteran journalist and co-founder of Newswatch magazine, Chief Dan Agbese, as “a monumental loss to Nigeria’s journalism family and to all who value truth, integrity, and courageous storytelling.”

In a heartfelt condolence message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Rt. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, mnipr, the Senate President expressed profound sorrow over the departure of “a media icon whose pen never wavered in defence of the public interest.”

He noted that Chief Agbese belonged to a generation of journalists whose work defined an era and set the standard for ethical, fearless, and professional journalism in Nigeria.

He posited: “On behalf of the National Assembly, my family, and the good people I represent, I deeply mourn the loss of Chief Dan Agbese — a distinguished journalist who devoted his life to the pursuit of truth, accountability, and press freedom. His writings shaped national conscience, challenged power, and illuminated the path of democracy. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of journalists yet unborn.”

Senator Akpabio extended his deepest condolences to the Agbese family, his friends, and the entire media community, noting that the void created by his passing will be felt across newsrooms and editorial boards nationwide.

He also commiserated with the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), describing this moment as one of “a shared grief for all who believe in the critical role of journalism in nation-building.”

“May the gentle soul of this titan of the written word rest in perfect peace,” Akpabio added, praying that "God grants the family and the nation’s media community the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss."

Rt Hon Eseme Eyiboh, mnipr

Special Adviser, Media & Publicity

Office of the President of the Senate