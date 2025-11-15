Court Of Appeal Sets Actor Baba Ijesha Free









Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has been reportedly released from prison following the Court of Appeal judgment that overturned his conviction for the sexual assault of a minor.





It had been reported that the actor was arrested in 2021 and, in July 2022, the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja sentenced him to 16 years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on multiple counts relating to the assault of a 14-year-old girl.





An unverified but widely circulated video obtained on Saturday showed the comic actor sitting in a vehicle shortly after his release, expressing relief and saying he needed rest.





The video was posted by several accounts on Facebook, Instagram and X ( Formerly Twitter)





Although has not been able to independently verify the clip, the man seen celebrating his release appeared to be the actor.





In a brief phone conversation captured in the clip, he was heard saying in Yoruba, ”Apase, I’m out… I just came out.





“I want to relax. I just want to leave here so I decided to inform you. Thank you for supporting me. I will call you,” Baba Ijesha said.





Nollywood actor and activist, Yomi Fabiyi, welcomed the alleged Appeal Court’s judgment in a Friday post on Instagram, saying the ruling had brought clarity to what he described as a mishandled case.





Fabiyi said the decision “clears” the actor and urged the public and authorities to handle sensitive allegations with care.





“He is not just back but better,” Fabiyi wrote, adding that the lengthy legal battle underscored the need for “fairness, due process and protection of rights in all cases involving minors.”





He also maintained that as a human rights advocate, he stands against all forms of abuse.





“We never and will never condone or support any form of sexual abuse, let alone on children or minors.





“We will continue to advocate for justice and protection of fundamental human rights,” he stated.











