Christian Genocide : We Will Monitor Developments In Nigeria Closely ..US Congress Tell Visiting Nigerian Officials

The congressional hearing by the United States House of Representatives Sub-committee, yesterday, focused on why the Nigerian government must do more to stop the spread of insecurity and Christian genocide.

It also highlighted why genocide of any sort must be stopped in other countries of the world.

This came as a member of the United States Congress, Riley Moore, met with top Nigerian government delegation led by National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and security/intelligence chiefs.

The chairman of the U.S. Congress, Rep. Smith said religious freedom must be proven, noting that the Nigerian government must protect the lives of its citizens beyond expectations.

“Nigerian government must prosecute bandits who are killing Christians and responsible for kidnapping.”

Members of the US State Department, Jacob McGee and Jonathan Pratt said, the Nigerian government must strengthen religious freedom in the country to secure lives and properties because statistics shows that in the last two years, thousands of Christians have been killed in Nigeria.

Strengthening President Donald Trump desire to intervene in Nigeria to stop the Christian genocide among Nigeria, they also noted the level of violence and destruction in the country, pointing out that with 12 states in Nigeria where Islamic sharia law is practiced, there are suggestions of unfair treatment with people of other faiths.

According to Jonathan Pratt, “Lives and properties of Nigerian citizens should be well secured irrespective of the location they reside in.”

Rep. Jacob said: “Nigeria is facing its difficult challenges in securing lives and properties and that calls of security intervention.

“Recent killing and kidnappings in Kebbi State in Nigeria shows the level of insecurity in Nigeria. Few months back, over two hundred people were killed and lots of properties were vandalized,” said Jacobs.

Also, Oge Onubogu, Director and Senior Fellow, Africa Programme, said that Nigerian government must do enough to check killings in the country.

She pointed out that the challenge of insecurity should not be pigeonholed into genocidal killings because there are braided issues involved.

Meanwhile, Bishop Wilfred Anagbe, who had earlier in the year appeared before the Congress, said: “Nigeria has become the deadliest place on earth to be a Christian.

“Attacks by Fulani militants and Boko Haram have intensified, targeting Christian communities with impunity. More believers are killed there annually than in the rest of the world combined, yet perpetrators face little accountability.

“Violence is spreading, displacing millions and destroying farmland, creating a humanitarian crisis worsened by food insecurity. Without urgent intervention, Christianity risks being wiped out in Northern and Middle Belt Nigeria.

“Nigeria, already designated a Country of Particular Concern, must now be met with decisive action.”

Congressman, Riley meets Ribadu, Security Chiefs in Washington

The meeting, the Congressman disclosed via her X handle, took place in Washington DC and discussed the alleged escalating persecution of Christians and the growing threat of terrorism in Nigeria.

Riley said the discussion was “frank, honest, and productive,” adding, “It focused on counterterrorism, security assistance, and protection of vulnerable communities across Nigeria.”

The Nigerian delegation include top officials such as “Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police; Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, Attorney General of the Federation; General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Defence Staff; and Lt. Gen. E. Undiendeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence, among others,” the statement said.

Riley further said on X, “Today, I had a frank, honest, and productive discussion with senior members of the Nigerian government regarding the horrific violence and persecution Christians face and the ongoing threat terrorism poses across Nigeria.

“I made it crystal clear that the United States must see tangible steps to ensure that Christians are not subjected to violence, persecution, displacement, and death simply for believing in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“We stand ready to work cooperatively with the Nigerians to help their nation combat the terrorism perpetrated by Boko Haram, ISWAP, and Fulani militants against their population, specifically Christians in the North East and Middle Belt regions of Nigeria,” he noted.

Emphassing the urgent need for concrete action, he warned that religious violence cannot continue unchecked, urging the Nigerian government to seize the opportunity to strengthen ties with the United States.

“The Nigerian government has the chance to strengthen and deepen its relationship with the United States. President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria. I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue,” he added.

During the meeting, Nigerian officials reportedly shared the challenges they face in securing the nation, including the protection of civilians, combating terrorism, and coordinating with international partners.

Riley disclosed that the U.S. would monitor developments closely and expects Nigeria to accept offers of cooperation and US commitment to helping Nigeria fight militant groups and end ongoing bloodshed.



