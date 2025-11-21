Breaking: Gunmen Invade Catholic School In Niger , Abduct Students, Teachers ..Govt React

An unconfirmed number of students and staff have been abducted at St. Mary’s School, a Catholic institution in Papiri community, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Details of the abduction remain sketchy, but sources said that many students were taken during a raid on the school last night.

A source from one of the Catholic churches in Niger State confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, noting that the school was still compiling its records.

“Yes, it is true, but I am not in a position to give details. The church will issue an official statement later in the day,” he said.

When contacted, the Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said he would provide details later.

However, the Head of Department, Disaster and Relief, Agwara Local Government, Ahmed Abdullahi Rofia, confirmed the attack via telephone.

He said the terrorists stormed the school between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m., adding that the actual number of abducted students and staff had yet to be determined as authorities continue their assessments.

The incident comes just days after a similar attack in Maga, Kebbi State, where 25 students were kidnapped, heightening concerns over the deteriorating security situation in educational institutions across the region.

On Thursday, over 50 schools were shut down in Kwara State as a result of rampaging bandits.

President Bola Tinubu had cancelled his trips to South Africa and Angola to coordinate response to insecurity.

Niger State Government React

PRESS RELEASE

Niger State Government Condemns Kidnapping of pupils in papiri area in Agwara local Government, Reiterates Earlier Security Directive

The Niger State Government has received with deep sadness the disturbing news of the kidnapping of pupils from St. Mary’s School in Agwara Local Government Area. The exact number of abducted pupils is yet to be confirmed as security agencies continue to assess the situation.

This unfortunate incident comes despite prior intelligence report obtained by the government indicating an increased threat level in parts of Niger North Senatorial District. In response to these credible security alerts, the State Government had earlier issued a clear directive suspending all construction activities and ordering the temporary closure of all boarding schools within the affected zone as a precautionary measure.

Regrettably, St. Mary’s School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government, thereby exposing pupils and the staff to avoidable risk.

Security agencies have since commenced a full-scale investigation and search-and-rescue operations to ensure the safe return of the pupils. The Niger State Government is in close communication with all relevant security formations and will provide continuous updates as more information becomes available.

The Government urges school proprietors, community leaders, and all stakeholders to adhere strictly to security advisories issued in the interest of public safety. The protection of lives, especially those of our children, remains the utmost priority of this administration.

We call on the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may aid ongoing efforts.

Signed,

Alh. Abubakar Usman

Secretary to the Niger State Government

21-11-2025