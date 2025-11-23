AU Commission Condemns Abduction Of School Children In Nigeria

byCKN NEWS -
0


The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, expresses deep concern over the recent reported abduction of school children and teachers in Kebbi State, North-Western Nigeria, and Niger State,  North-Central  Nigeria.

The Chairperson strongly condemns this despicable act committed against children and innocent people and decries the persistent threats posed by terrorism, violent extremism and banditry in Nigeria. He calls for the full activation of accountability mechanisms to ensure that the perpetrators of these grave crimes are identified and swiftly brought to justice in accordance with existing national, continental and global legal frameworks.

Across the African continent, children are at significant risk of experiencing the six (6) grave violations of children’s rights, including recruitment and use by armed groups, sexual violence, abduction, killing, and maiming. The abduction of children remains a deeply troubling and abhorrent trend in Africa, which the AU Commission is actively addressing through various collaborative measures with Member States, regional actors, partners and civil society, to ensure children’s rights are fully protected.

Furthermore, the African Union encourages coordinated efforts to secure the immediate release of the abducted school children and others, to ensure their safety and well-being, while reaffirming full solidarity with the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria during this difficult time.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال