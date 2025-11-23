Arrest And Prosecute Killers Of Christian In Nigeria. .Italian Prime Minister Tells FG

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria to prosecute those responsible for violence against Christians in the country.

Meloni, who made this call on Friday in a statement, condemned attacks on Christians, saying that religious freedom was the right of every human being.

She also demanded the tightening of security apparatus in Christian communities across Nigeria.

“We strongly condemn the renewed violence against Christian communities in Nigeria today. Religious freedom is an inalienable right: we call on the Nigerian government to strengthen the protection of Christian communities and all religious communities and prosecute those responsible for this heinous attack.

Christian genocide: Nigerian cleric Dachomo’s Facebook account deleted

“Italy expresses its closeness to the victims and communities in Nigeria that today feel in danger because of their religious beliefs,” she wrote.

Her comment is coming against the backdrop of renewed attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria.

Gunmen Tuesday evening attacked a church in the Eruku area of Kwara, killing two people and kidnapping the pastor and some worshippers.

The attack on Tuesday evening in Eruku puts more pressure on the Nigerian government, which is under scrutiny from US President Donald Trump.

Trump has threatened military action over alleged persecution of Christians.