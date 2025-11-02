Another 10 People Killed In Plateau Attacks

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

At least ten persons have been killed in separate attacks in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the attack occurred between Friday and Saturday, November 1, 2025. 

Seven were confirmed dead in Kwi community, Riyom Local Government Area, while three others were killed in Pushit community, Mangu Local Government Area.

A community leader, Rwang Tengwon, confirmed the incident to Punch on Sunday. 

“Kwi community was attacked on Friday by suspected Fulani militia, and seven persons were killed. One person was also killed on his farm Saturday afternoon, and another attack happened at night," he said. 

The Mwaghavul Development Association confirmed the Pushit attack in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Friday Derwan.

“We call upon security operatives in our local government area and Plateau State to rise to the challenge of curbing these unwarranted assaults on innocent lives,” the statement read.

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال