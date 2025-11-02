Another 10 People Killed In Plateau Attacks

At least ten persons have been killed in separate attacks in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

It was gathered that the attack occurred between Friday and Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Seven were confirmed dead in Kwi community, Riyom Local Government Area, while three others were killed in Pushit community, Mangu Local Government Area.

A community leader, Rwang Tengwon, confirmed the incident to Punch on Sunday.

“Kwi community was attacked on Friday by suspected Fulani militia, and seven persons were killed. One person was also killed on his farm Saturday afternoon, and another attack happened at night," he said.

The Mwaghavul Development Association confirmed the Pushit attack in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Friday Derwan.

“We call upon security operatives in our local government area and Plateau State to rise to the challenge of curbing these unwarranted assaults on innocent lives,” the statement read.