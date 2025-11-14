Abuja Airport Shutdown Over Aircraft Incident

The Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, was temporarily shut down on Thursday following an aircraft incident on its runway.

The aircraft, a Gulfstream 400 with the registration number 5N-PZE, a private jet, had its nosewheel damaged on landing at the airport at about 2 pm.

A source close to the airport confided in our correspondent that the aircraft, carrying 10 passengers and four crewmembers, had departed Enugu Airport for Abuja before the incident.

The cause of the incident could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report, but the source confirmed that the aircraft had been evacuated from the scene.

The source said: “Yes, I can confirm an aircraft incident on the runway of Abuja Airport today (Thursday). The aircraft was coming from Enugu Airport but had a nosewheel incident on landing.

“As of the time of the incident, there were 14 souls onboard, including four crewmembers. However, there was no casualty among the passengers or the crew. It led to a minimal closure of the airport. The incident happened at about 2 pm.”

When contacted the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr. Henry Agbebire, he did not respond to the enquiry from our correspondent.