65th Birthday : Ayo Fayose Abuses Obasanjo In " Thank You " Message

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has received what he called a thank you letter from former Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose.

The "Thank you" note by SMS to the former President, which was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Monday reads:

"Dear Baba Obasanjo, I trust this meets you well.Your coming to my birthday party, I appreciate except for your very irresponsible comments at your age.

You went so low but am not surprised because someone once said you are supposed be kept away in the zoo. Sincerely thats where you belong.

"I kept quiet or did not reply you at the function so that the world will know the difference between a sane and a mad man that you are.

It is also obvious that you have also lost your sanity OR should I say is the heightened stage of dementia.Not to worry Baba., I shall set the records straight in due course of time.Lastly I shall appreciate if you return my money since you publicly admitted you received but Dangote brought u back.

"Your leopard will never change his skin", the letter reads.

The former President replied tacitly: "Ayo, thanks for your "Thank You" message which undisguisedly revealed who and what you are, unchanged and unchangeable.

Your money has been sent back through Foluso Adeagbo who brought it and in the same bag as he brought it unopened by me".Obj."

Kehinde Akinyemi

Special Assistant on Media

Former President to President Olusegun Obasanjo.

17th Nov 2025.

Source : metronewsng