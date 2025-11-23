50 Kidnapped Niger School Girls Escape From Abductors

Fifty pupils abducted from St. Mary’s Secondary and Primary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, have escaped from captivity.

Armed men attacked the school in the wee hours of Friday, shooting a security guard and abducting more than 200 pupils and students, along with 13 teaching and non-teaching staff.

In his first update on the incident, Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger State, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, who is also the proprietor of the school, had said 215 students were abducted alongside 12 staff.

But by Saturday, he said 88 more students could not be accounted for.

However, in a statement his aide, Daniel Atori, issued on his behalf, on Sunday, the Reverend said the pupils who escaped on Saturday had since been reunited with their families.

“This is to notify the public that as of Sunday, 23rd November 2025, we have received some good news as fifty (50) pupils escaped and have reunited with their parents,” the statement read.

Rev. Yohanna said the school operates both boarding and day sessions.

According to him, the primary section has 430 pupils, out of which 377 are boarders and 53 day pupils.

Providing an update on those still unaccounted for, he explained:

“Currently, aside from the 50 pupils that escaped and have returned home, we have 141 pupils who were not taken. As it stands now, 236 pupils, three children belonging to staff members, 14 secondary school students, and 12 staff members remain with the abductors.”





Security agencies are said to be intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining victims.



