You're Fit To Stand Trial...Medical Association Tells Nnamdi Kanu





The Nigerian Medical Association on Thursday informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that the illness of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is not life-threatening.

The medical panel set up by the NMA President said it had concluded the health assessment ordered by the court on the IPOB leader and found that Kanu is fit to stand trial.

About two weeks ago, the trial judge, Justice James Omotosho, directed the association to independently assess Kanu’s health status following conflicting medical reports presented by the defence and the prosecution.

Kanu is currently being prosecuted by the Federal Government on charges relating to alleged terrorism.

According to the panel’s report, which was submitted to the court on October 13, by the prosecution team led by Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN) and partly read in open court during Thursday’s proceedings, the medical body stated that the defendant’s ailment does not pose any immediate danger to his life and confirmed that he is fit to stand trial.

Relying on the medical findings and in the absence of any objection from counsel to the parties, Justice Omotosho ruled that the court was satisfied that the defendant could proceed with his trial.

The judge consequently granted Kanu six consecutive days, beginning from October 23, to open and close his defence.

Additionally, Justice Omotosho granted an oral application by Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), seeking permission for a private consultation between the defendant and his legal team outside the Department of State Services premises.

Agabi had argued that the defence team feared their discussions with Kanu might be monitored or recorded by the DSS.

The court therefore approved that the private meeting be held within the courtroom, with only Kanu and his lawyers present. The consultation is scheduled to take place between 9 am and 12 noon on 22 October, ahead of the resumption of the trial on October 23.



