Woman Dies Inside US Bound KLM Flight

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded mid-air when Roselyne Oyaro, a Kenyan woman, passed away while returning to the US after visiting her family in Kenya.

The incident occurred on a KLM flight from Amsterdam to the US, where Oyaro experienced shortness of breath, prompting the crew to declare a medical emergency and divert the plane to Canada.

Sadly, by the time the aircraft landed, Oyaro had succumbed to her condition.

Roselyne Oyaro was known for her kindness, dependability, and infectious laughter. Friends and family remember her as someone who lit up the room with her presence and touched many lives with her generosity. A recent alumna of Sironga Girls High School, class of 2009, Oyaro’s life was unfolding beautifully, with an engagement and a bright future abroad awaiting her.

Condolences Pour In

The news of Oyaro’s passing has sent shockwaves through her community, with friends, family, and even acquaintances coming together to mourn her loss. Radio presenter Victor Nyaata, a close friend, shared heartfelt condolences, describing Oyaro as “one of those people I always counted on.” Social media is filled with messages of sorrow and condolences, with many sharing stories of Oyaro’s kindness and generosity.

A Promising Life Cut Short

Oyaro’s death has left her loved ones shattered, with her fiancé and family members grappling with the sudden loss. As friends and family reflect on her life, they take solace in the memories of her laughter, kindness, and love.

“To the family… this hit hard. Poleni sana sana,” Nyaata wrote, echoing the sentiments of many who knew Oyaro. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

It will be recalled that a Nigerian retired military General recently died in an Abuja bound British Airways flight











