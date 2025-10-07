Wife Sets Newly Wedded Army Officer Ablaze ( Pictures)

A Nigerian Army officer, Lieutenant Samson Haruna, has reportedly died in a domestic violence.

Haruna, a medical doctor, died from severe burns after his wife allegedly set him on fire during a domestic dispute at Wellington Bassey Barracks in Ibagwa, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, according to security analyst and counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred on September 22, 2025, Makama said in a post shared on his X account.

According to reports, Lt. Haruna, who served as the Regimental Medical Officer with the 6 Battalion, had a heated argument with his wife, which escalated into a horrific act of violence.

"The officer had a heated argument with his wife, Mrs. Samson Haruna, which resulted in her dousing him with petrol (PMS) and setting him on fire," a source was quoted as saying.





The report said that despite immediate medical attention at the Military Reference Section within the barracks and later at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, Lt. Haruna succumbed to his injuries.

"The officer sustained severe burns and was immediately stabilized at the Military Reference Section (MRS) in the barracks before being evacuated to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital for further management," the source was quoted to have added.

According to the report, the suspect has been arrested and is currently in custody, with ongoing investigations into the incident.

Efforts to reach Lt. Col. Onyechi Appolonia Anele, Director of Army Public Relations, for comment were unsuccessful.







