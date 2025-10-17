Viral Video : Police Arrest Suspect In Car Snatching Incident In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a key suspect in the viral car snatching incident that occurred in Alakahia, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, on October 15, 2025.

The suspect, Iruo Young, 42, was captured following a coordinated, intelligence-led operation. CCTV footage of the attack, in which a Toyota Avalon was stolen at gunpoint around 3:00 p.m., had circulated widely on social media.

Police spokesperson SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the arrest in a statement on Thursday, describing it as “a remarkable achievement through swift investigation and intelligence-driven policing.”

Young was apprehended at his hideout in the Ikoku area of Port Harcourt and has reportedly confessed to his role in the crime, providing information about his accomplices.

The Command assured residents that efforts are ongoing to recover the stolen vehicle, apprehend other gang members, and seize the firearms used. The operation, the statement added, reflects the Command’s unwavering commitment to public safety and rapid crime response.