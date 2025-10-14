US Army War College Inducts Late COAS Lt Gen Lagbaja Into It's International Hall Of Fame

The United States Army War College (USAWC) has posthumously conferred one of its highest international honours on the late Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, the 23rd Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Nigerian Army, with his induction into the prestigious International Hall of Fame (IHOF).

The distinguished recognition, which took place on Monday, 13 October 2025, was conferred during the opening ceremony of the ongoing Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Convention at the Walter E. Washington Convention Centre, Washington D.C., United States of America.

In a solemn but yet colourful ceremony, the Commandant of the USAWC, Major General Trevor J. Bredenkamp, presented the posthumous honour in acknowledgment of the late General Lagbaja’s sterling leadership, visionary service and exceptional contributions to the advancement of military professionalism and international peace and security. The recognition underscores his outstanding achievements as an alumnus of the institution who rose meritoriously to the zenith of his military career as Nigeria’s 23rd Chief of Army Staff.

The late Lieutenant General Lagbaja was one of the six eminent inductees honoured at this year’s event. His induction represents a historic milestone as he became the first ever Nigerian Army officer to be enshrined in the USAWC International Hall of Fame in the institution’s illustrious 124 year history, a testament to his enduring legacy of excellence and service to humanity.

Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, at the ceremony was Major General Adeleke Ayannuga, who received the honour alongside Mrs Maria Abiodun Lagbaja on behalf of the late COAS.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were the Director General, Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, Major General G.O. Adesina; Director General, Defence Headquarters Joint Doctrine and Warfare Centre, Major General G.T.O. Ajetunmobi, Mrs Deborah Aboderin of the Office of Security Cooperation, U.S. Embassy, Abuja.





Also present were the Nigerian Defense Attaché to the United States, Army officers undergoing higher professional military education at the National Defense University, Washington D.C, the United States Army War College and the U.S. Army Command and General Staff College, alongside other senior Nigerian Army officers participating in the AUSA 2025 Annual Convention.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, expressed profound pride in this singular honour bestowed upon one of the Nigerian Army’s most illustrious and visionary leaders. He affirmed that the recognition not only immortalizes the late Lieutenant General Lagbaja’s distinguished service but also reinforces the Nigerian Army’s commitment to the universal ideals of professionalism, discipline and dedication to global peace and security.