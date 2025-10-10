UK Release List Of 82 Jobs For Temporary Work Visas

The United Kingdom’s Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has released a new report identifying 82 mid-skilled occupations eligible for temporary work visas.
Commissioned by the Home Office, the report highlights key roles vital to strengthening the UK’s critical infrastructure while supporting the government’s efforts to manage net migration and maintain economic growth.
According to the report released on Thursday, Brian Bell, MAC Chair, recommended that the visa duration range between three to five years, with the possibility of in-country switching to higher-skilled roles under the skilled worker route to encourage career progression.
Bell also emphasized that the English Language requirement for the temporary route should be no lower than B1, adding that the current list is provisional and will be further refined in a second-stage review.
A final report on the approved temporary shortage list is expected to be published in July 2026, Bell stated.
Among the 82 temporary occupations listed are writers, artists, carpenters, human resources (HR) officers, and plumbers, reflecting a wide range of professions across creative, technical, and industrial sectors.
The initial list of eligible occupations includes:
Hire services managers and proprietors
Directors in consultancy services
Laboratory, electrical, and engineering technicians
Building and civil engineering technicians
Quality assurance, planning, and production technicians
CAD, drawing, and architectural technicians
IT operations, user support, and web content technicians
Medical and dental technicians
Artists, authors, writers, and translators
Actors, entertainers, dancers, musicians, and photographers
Interior and fashion designers
Legal associates, insurance underwriters, and financial technicians
Business development managers, HR and IT trainers
Health and safety officers, inspectors, and credit controllers
Welders, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and vehicle mechanics
Construction supervisors, painters, decorators, and plasterers
Glass, ceramics, and chemical process operatives
Energy, water, and plant operatives
Routine inspectors and elementary sales occupations
The temporary work visa initiative, once approved, is expected to provide employers with short- to medium-term staffing relief while ensuring regulated pathways for foreign workers to fill critical gaps in the UK’s workforce.