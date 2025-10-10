UK Release List Of 82 Jobs For Temporary Work Visas

The United Kingdom’s Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) has released a new report identifying 82 mid-skilled occupations eligible for temporary work visas.

Commissioned by the Home Office, the report highlights key roles vital to strengthening the UK’s critical infrastructure while supporting the government’s efforts to manage net migration and maintain economic growth.

According to the report released on Thursday, Brian Bell, MAC Chair, recommended that the visa duration range between three to five years, with the possibility of in-country switching to higher-skilled roles under the skilled worker route to encourage career progression.

Bell also emphasized that the English Language requirement for the temporary route should be no lower than B1, adding that the current list is provisional and will be further refined in a second-stage review.

A final report on the approved temporary shortage list is expected to be published in July 2026, Bell stated.

Among the 82 temporary occupations listed are writers, artists, carpenters, human resources (HR) officers, and plumbers, reflecting a wide range of professions across creative, technical, and industrial sectors.

The initial list of eligible occupations includes:

Hire services managers and proprietors

Directors in consultancy services

Laboratory, electrical, and engineering technicians

Building and civil engineering technicians

Quality assurance, planning, and production technicians

CAD, drawing, and architectural technicians

IT operations, user support, and web content technicians

Medical and dental technicians

Artists, authors, writers, and translators

Actors, entertainers, dancers, musicians, and photographers

Interior and fashion designers

Legal associates, insurance underwriters, and financial technicians

Business development managers, HR and IT trainers

Health and safety officers, inspectors, and credit controllers

Welders, plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and vehicle mechanics

Construction supervisors, painters, decorators, and plasterers

Glass, ceramics, and chemical process operatives

Energy, water, and plant operatives

Routine inspectors and elementary sales occupations

The temporary work visa initiative, once approved, is expected to provide employers with short- to medium-term staffing relief while ensuring regulated pathways for foreign workers to fill critical gaps in the UK’s workforce.



