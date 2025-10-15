Tompolo Donates N10bn To Delta State Security Fund

In a historic show of support for the Delta State Government’s commitment to strengthening peace and security, the Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has announced a ₦10 billion contribution to the Delta State Security Trust Fund.

The announcement was made during the official launch of the Delta State Security Trust Fund, currently ongoing at the Government House in Asaba, with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, top government officials, security chiefs, and community leaders in attendance.

Tompolo’s donation marks one of the largest private contributions to a state security initiative in Nigeria, reinforcing his role as a key advocate for stability and development in the Niger Delta.


