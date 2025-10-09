Sommie's Death : Police Arrest 12 Suspects

12 armed robbery suspects have been arrested over the robbery incident that led to the death of Arise News anchor Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu in Abuja

According to report by Arise News during its early morning programme on Thursday, the suspects were rounded up in their various hideouts in Abuja

Some of the arms used in the operation including an AK-47 rifle was also recovered by security agents

While investigation is still ongoing , attempt is in top gear to apprehend other members of the gang who are currently on the run

It will be recalled that Sommie’s died from injuries sustained during the robbery at her apartment in Katampe area of Abuja





ARREST OF THE NOTORIOUS ARMED ROBBERS INVOLVED IN THE ROBBERY THAT LED TO THE DEATH OF ARISE NEWS STAFF SOMTOCHUKWU CHRISTELLA MADUAGWU AND THE SECURITY MAN GUARDING UNIQUE APARTMENT, BARNABAS DANLAMI

This report is following the directive of the Commissioner of Police FCT to fish out the criminal elements responsible for the robbery incident that led to the death of one Mr. Barnabas Danlami – a security guard and Ms. Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu ‘F’ an Arise TV staff (anchor, reporter, and producer) which occurred at unique apartment Gishiri village, Katampe district on 29/09/2025 at about 0330 hrs.

Operatives of the scorpion squad led by ACP Victor Godfrey acting on actionable digital and reconstructive intelligence provided by Giga Forensics, a subsidiary of EIB STRATOC, has successfully arrested twelve (12) of the armed robbers that were involved in that operation.

The suspects are:

1. Shamsudeen Hassan ‘m’ from Malumfashi LGA Katsina state

2. Hassan Isah ‘m’, 22 years from Zaria kaduna State

3. Abubakar Alkamu a.k.a. abba ‘m’, 27 years from Musawa LGA katsina state

4. Sani Sirajo a.k.a. dan borume ‘m’ 20 years from Malumfashi LGA katsina state

5. Mashkur Jamilu a.k.a. abba ‘m’ 28 years from Igabi LGA kaduna state

6. Suleiman Badamasi a.k.a. dan-sule ‘m’ 21 years from Malumfashi LGA katsina state

7. Abdul Salam saleh a.k.a. na-durudu ‘m’ from katsina lga katsina State

8. Zaharadeen Muhammad a.k.a. gwaska ‘m’ 23 years from chikun lga kaduna state

9. Musa adamu a.k.a. musa hassan ‘m’ 30 years from malumfashi lga katsina state

10. Sumayya Mohammed a.k.a. baby ‘m’ 27 years from Sammaka LGA, Kaduna state

11. Isah Abdulrahman a.k.a. abbati ‘m’, 25 years from Zaria LGA, Kaduna state

12. Musa Umar a.k.a. small ‘m’ 31 years from Maiduguri LGA Borno state.

It is important to note that shortly after the robbery incident that took place 29/09/2025 at about 0330hrs at unique apartment, Katampe district Mabushi which tragically led to the deaths of somtochukwu christella maduagwu and barnabas danlami, four (4) of the suspects shamsudeen hassan, alkamu, sirajo and one other person were apprehended through the tracking of phones stollen from the apartment during the robbery (Tracking and intercept service provided by us)

During interrogation, Shamsudeen Hassan confessed that he shot the security guard when he attempted to prevent them from gaining access to the apartment. Sani Sirajo confessed to have tried to hold Somtochukwu Christella Maduagwu from falling off the three-storey building but was overwhelmed by her weight.

Shamsudeen further confessed that he drove the white honda CR-V jeep out of the apartment after the operation. The four suspects admitted that they each received ₦200,000 from the proceeds of the crime.

Recovered exhibits include:

One (1) fabricated ak-47 rifle

Thirty-six (36) rounds of 9mm live ammunition

One (1) locally made pistol

One (1) pump-action gun

Two (2) live cartridges

Four (4) mobile phones of the victims

Two (2) sharp knives

One (1) cutlass

Nine (9) torchlights used during the operation

In continuation of investigations, yesterday, 08/10/2025, acting on a tip-off and actionable digital intelligence also provided by us, the remaining members of the gang, Musa umar a.k.a. small, Hassan Isah and other accomplices involved in the gishiri robbery were intercepted while en route to an already planned armed robbery operation scheduled to hold at maitama in the early hours of this morning.

All suspects have confessed to the crimes, investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated, sir.

Pictures of the suspects is redacted till the remaining fleeing members of yesterday's operation are arrested.

Attached are recovered exhibits and video of recovery of one of the AK47 rifle at Zuma Rock.