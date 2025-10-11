Revealed: INEC Chairman Amupitan Not Part Of Tinubu’s Legal Team In 2023

Contrary to rumour being peddled on social media and sections of the society, court documents have revealed that the newly nominated Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan was never a member of the legal team of President Bola Tinubu at both the presidential election tribunal and the Supreme Court while the dispute over the 2023 presidential election lasted.





A search by The Nation through the lists of counsels’ appearances contained in the certified true copies (CTC) of the three judgments of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPC) and the two final judgments of the Supreme Court in the 2023 presidential election dispute did not reflect Prof Amupitan’s name.





Those peddling the rumour may have been unable to distinguish the name of Professor Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), who appeared with Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) along with others for Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima from that of Professor Joash Amupitan.





The PEPC rendered its consolidated judgment on September 6, 2023 on the three petitions that it fully considered.





The three petitions were:





*Petition No: CA/PEPC/03/2023 was filed by Peter Obi and Labour Party (LP), with INEC, Tinubu, Shettima and APC as 1st, 2nd , 3rd & 4th respondents.





*Petition No: CA/PEPC/04/2023 was filed by Allied Peoples Movement (APM), with INEC, APC, Tinubu, Shettima and Kabir Masari listed as 1st to 5th respondents respectively.





*Petition No: CA/PEPC/05/2023 was filed by Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, with INEC, Tinubu and the APC listed as 1st to 3rd respondents respectively.





Appearances of lawyers in Peter Obi and LP’s petition were recorded as follows:





For the petitioners were: Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN, Awa Kalu (SAN), Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Chief Ben. Anachebe (SAN), Ikechukwu Ezechukwu (SAN), J.S. Okutepa (SAN), Prof. Paul Ananaba (SAN), Dr. Mrs. Valerie – Janette Azinge (SAN), Emeka Okpoko (SAN), Alex Ejesieme (SAN), Peter Afuba (SAN), Emenike Mbanugo, Chike A. Obi and Vincent Ottaokpukpu.





Appearance for INEC (1st respondent) included: A.B. Mahmoud (SAN), Miannaya Essien (SAN), Sir Stephen Adehi (SAN), T.M. Inuwa (SAN), Alhassan A. Umar (SAN), Abdulaziz Sani and S.O. Ibrahim (SAN), Nasara H. Auta, Aminu Sadauki, and Dr. Patricia Obi.

Those who appeared for Tinubu and Kashim Shettima (2nd and 3rd respondents) were: Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), Yusuf Ali (SAN), Emmanuel! Ukala (SAN), Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), Dele Adesina (SAN), Dr. Hassan Liman (SAN), Olatunde Busari (SAN), A.U. Mustapha (SAN), Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), Bode Olanipekun (SAN), A.A. Malik (SAN), Funmilayo Quadri (SAN), Babatunde Ogala (SAN), Dr. Remi Olatubora (SAN), and M.O. Adebayo (SAN), Emmanuel Uwadoka, Yinka Ajenifuja, and Akintola Makinde.

For the APC (4th respondent) L.O. Fagbemi (SAN), Chief Dr. Charles U. Edosomwan (SAN), Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), Chukwuma Ekomani (SAN), Abiodun J. Owonikoko (SAN), Solomon Umoh (SAN), Hakeem O. Afolabi (SAN), Y.H.A. Ruba (SAN), Chief Anthony Adeniyi (SAN), Mumuni Hanafi (SAN), Japhat Opawale, Olanrewaju Akinshola, and Huwaila M, Ibrahim.

In the petition by APM, Andrew Nwajim Malgwi (SAN), G.A. Idiagbonya, J.0. Olotu, Joyce Torkula, Ndidi Naku, and L.J. Ashaku weed recorded as appearing for the petitioner.

Sir Stephen Adehi (SAN), T.M. Inuwa (SAN), Alhassan A. Umar (SAN), Dr. Patricia Obi, Wendy Kuku and M.A. Attah appeared for the 1st respondent (INEC).

For the APC (2nd respondents) Prince L.O. Fagbemi (SAN), Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), Aliyu O. Saiki (SAN) and A.M. Rafindadi (SAN), Ahmad El-Marzuq, Omosanya Popoola, and Folake Abiodun.

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) led the legal team of Tinubu and Shettima, which also featured Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), Yusuf Ali (SAN), Babatunde Ogala (SAN), Funmilayo Quadri (SAN), A.R. Arobo, Akintola makinde and Yinka Ajenifuja.

The legal team for Masari (the 5th respondent in this petition) was made up of Dr. Rowland Otaru (SAN), A.A. Malik (SAN), Chris E. Agbiti, Gabriel M. Ishom, Chief Yomi Aliyu (SAN), G.M. Ishom, O.R. Iyere and Edeji Adaeze.

In respect of the petition by Atiku and the PDP, Chief Chris Uche (SAN) Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Nella Andem-Ewa Rabana (SAN), Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN), Mahmoud Magaji (SAN), Joe Abraham (SAN), Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), Emeka Etiaba (SAN), Prof. Maxwel M. Gidado (SAN), Gordy Uche (SAN), Edward Ashiekaa (SAN), A.K. Ajibade (SAN), Abdul A. Ibrahim (SAN), Paul Harris Ogbole (SAN), Kemasuode Wodu (SAN), Andrew M. Malgwi (SAN), Prof. Yusuf Dankofa, M.S. Atolagbe, and Olabode Makinde appeared for the petitioners.

A.B. Mahmoud (SAN), Miannaya Essien (SAN), Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN, Sir Stephen Adehi (SAN), T.M. Inuwa (SAN), Alhassan A. Umar (SAN), Abdulaziz Sani (SAN), S.O. Ibrahim (SAN), Nasara H. Auta, Aminu Sadauki, and Dr. Patricia Obi appeared for INEC (the first respondent).

Tinubu (the second respondent) was represented by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), Yusuf Ali (SAN), Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), Adebayo Adelodun (SAN), Oladele Adesina (SAN), Dr. Hassan Liman (SAN), Olatunde Busari (SAN), Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN), Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Mrs. Funmilayo Quadri (SAN), Babatunde Ogala (SAN), Dr. Remi Olatubora (SAN) M.O. Adebayo (SAN), A.A. Malik (SAN), Yinka Ajenifuja, Akintola Makinde, and Julius Ishola.





The APC consisted of Prince L. O. Fagbemi (SAN), Dr. Charles U. Edosomwan,(SAN), Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), Chief A. Fashanu (SAN), Chukwuma Ekoneani (SAN), Abodun J. Owonikoko (SAN), Sam T. Ologunorisha (SAN), Solomon Umoh (SAN), Hakeem O. Afolabi (SAN), Olusola Oke (SAN), Aliyu O. Sanu (SAN), Y. H. A. Ruba (SAN), Chief Anthony Adeniyi (SAN), Mumumi Hanafi (SAN), Ahmad El-Marzuq, Seun Ajayi, and Omosanya Popoola, including Adeniyi Kazeem (SAN).





At the Supreme Court, the judgment was delivered on October 26, 2023 in the appeal marked: SC/CV/937/2023 filed by Peter Obi and the LP, which had INEC, Tinubu, Shettima and the APC as the 1st to 4th respondents respectively.





*The judgment of the Supreme Court was equally delivered on October 26, 2023 in the appeal marked: SC/CV/935/2023 filed by Abubakar Atiku and the PDP, with INEC, Tinubu and the APC as the 1st to 3rd respondents.





The legal team of Peter Obi and the LP (who were the appellants) was made up of Dr. Livy Uzochukwu, (SAN), Awa Kalu (SAN), Alex Ejesieme (SAN), Peter Afuba (SAN) and Chike Obi.





The first respondent (INEC was represented by A. B. Mahmoud, (SAN), Miannaya Essien (SAN), Sir Stephen Adehi (SAN), Musa A. Attah, Chukwudi Enebeli.





Tinubu and Shettima (2nd and 3rd respondents) were represented by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Yusuf Ali (SAN), Emmanuel Ukala, (SAN), Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) and Akintola Makinde.





The APC team was made up of Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), Charles Uwensuyi – Edosomwon, (SAN), Chief Adeniyi Akintola, (SAN), Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN and Olumide Olujinmi.





In relation to the appeal by Atiku and the PDP, Chief Chris Uche (SAN), Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), Prof. Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Nella Andem-Ewa Rabana (SAN) and Ahmed T. Uwais represented the appellants.





INEC (the 1st respondent) was represented by A. B. Mahmoud (SAN), Dr. Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), Abdullahi Aliyu (SAN), S. O. Ibrahim (SAN), Aminu Sadauki and Wendy Kuku.

Tinubu was represented by Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Yusuf Ali (SAN), Emmanuel Ukala (SAN), Prof. Taiwo Osipitan (SAN) and Akintola Makinde.

The APC was represented by Chief Akin Olujinmi (SAN), Chief Charles Uwensuji Edosonwan (SAN), Chief Adeniyi Akintola (SAN), Chief Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) and Olumide Olujinmi.

Erstwhile Coordinator of Tinubu Presidential Legal Team, Babatunde Ogala (SAN) has dismissed the rumour that the new INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) was a member of Tinubu’s legal team as false and misleading claims.

Ogala, in a statement signed by him, asked the general public to disregard the ‘baseless’ claims.

His words: “My attention has been drawn to several false and misleading claims currently circulating on social media, alleging that Prof. Amupitan SAN recently appointed as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was a member of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team.

“As the erstwhile Coordinator of that legal team, I feel compelled, not as a rejoinder, but in service to truth and public interest, to set the records straight and allay any concerns these malicious fabrications may have caused among well-meaning Nigerians.”

For the avoidance of doubt, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said Prof. Amupitan SAN was never, at any point, a member of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team. “His name does not appear among the over One Hundred and Twenty-three legal practitioners who were formally engaged for that assignment, of whom sixty (60) were distinguished Senior Advocates of Nigeria. At no time during the entire process was his counsel, opinion, or professional service sought or rendered.

“I therefore challenge anyone peddling this falsehood to produce verifiable evidence to the contrary. In fact, any member of the public may apply for Certified True Copies of all legal processes filed on behalf of the President-Elect (as he then was) to confirm the authenticity of this statement. While political discourse is inevitable in any democracy, it is essential that our engagement remains anchored on truth, decency, and national stability. Deliberately twisting facts to inflame public sentiment serves no one and only endangers our collective peace.”

He emphasized that Mr. President has lawfully exercised his constitutional prerogative in making this appointment and the Council of State has approved same. “It is therefore incumbent upon all responsible citizens, leaders, and media practitioners to reject narratives that are baseless, divisive, unkind, uncharitable and capable of undermining public trust.

“I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to justice, fairness, and the continued strengthening of our democratic institutions. Let truth, not mischief guide our national conversations. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

You can’t fail Nigerians, opposition lawmakers tell Amupitan

Nigeria’s opposition lawmakers’ coalition yesterday threw their weight behind the appointment of Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) admitting that his professional background will aide him to deliver on his assignment and not fail Nigerians

The National Council of State on Thursday approved the nomination of Prof. Amupitan, a serving Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Jos as the new Chairman of INEC to succeed Prof. Mahmood Yakubu who stepped down from the position on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of the coalition, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere urged Amupitan not to disappoint Nigerians, but prioritise their interests over political interests.

The statement reads in part, “For us as opposition coalition lawmakers, we welcome the appointment made by the President, appointing Amupitan as the new INEC Chairman because looking at his background in terms of academic excellence he comes highly recommended. He can’t fail, he has been a lecturer and a lawyer

“We have an INEC chairman that knows the difficulty in proving election petition, knows the loopholes etc. He has taught it in the classroom and practiced it in the field and now he’s going to execute it. He has no reason to fail. He has all the professional qualifications required to administer a successful INEC.

“We don’t have any history of his bad deed, if we do, we would have been among those who will say no to this appointment. We need to judge the man by his past standards, and those past standards are in his professional record.

“Let us allow him to transition into the position then we start watching his efforts, decisions as the day goes by. The election coming up in Anambra will be a test case to his capacity to handle INEC. Osun too.

“We believe he has reason to succeed and we also believe he has no reason to fail because he has the professional capacity. Those things he has experienced in the field, now he has the capacity to adjust those loopholes that’s unending. So we welcome his appointment and support him as long as he continues to administer INEC in compliance with the provisions of the law.”

INEC denies disobeying court order, clarifies position on AA leadership dispute

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not breached any judgment of the Federal High Court which ordered it to recognise the Action Alliance’s (AA) executive elected on 7th October 2023 in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Oumekun said in a statement that the commission has fully complied with the order of court.

He said there was no order of court ordering the arrest of the immediate past chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to some media reports making the rounds about an order made by the Federal High Court, Oshogbo, Osun State 11 days ago on 29th September 2025, for the arrest of the immediate past INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for purportedly disobeying its judgement on a case involving the Action Alliance party (AA).

“But the misleading reports mischievously omitted the Commission’s subsequent action on the case, erroneously portrayed the matter involving a corporate entity, namely INEC, as an individual affair and gave the wrong impression that the Court gave a fresh order after the initial pronouncement made on 29th September.

“In line with its long-established tradition of always obeying court judgements and orders, the Commission on Monday 6th October 2025, which was still within the deadline, filed processes at the Federal High Court, Oshogbo to show that we had complied with its judgement and order of recognising the Action Alliance’s (AA) executive elected on 7th October 2023 at Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“The dashboard of the Commission’s web site showing compliance was tendered as evidence.

“However, when the judgement creditors filed a counter affidavit to complain that the Commission partially complied by listing the names of only four national executives without the National Chairman, Rufai Omoaje, the Commission responded by attaching the Notice of Appeal filed by the same Omoaje at the Supreme Court, challenging the judgement of the Court of Appeal sacking him as the National Chairman of the party.

“The judgement of the Court of Appeal is superior to that of the federal high court, hence, the Commission cannot list Omoaje’s name as the Chairman of the Action Alliance party when the judgement of the Appeal Court is still subsisting.

“We appeal to media organisations to fact-check their reports before publication to avoid misleading the public”.

Meanwhile, the Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Bolade Eyinla has explained why it isn’t feasible to strip the president of power to appoint the commission’s chairman as the 2027 general election approaches.

He disclosed this while speaking at the YIAGA Africa 2027 elections scenarios and election manipulation risk in red retreat in Abuja.

According to him, “any talk of reviewing the process of appointing the Chairman, National and Resident Electoral Commissioners of INEC by removing the power of appointment from the President under the prevailing circumstances is not feasible before the 2027 general election in view of the tedious process of altering any of the provisions in the Constitution.”





He explained that after a review of the 2023 general election, 142 recommendations were made for improving the electoral process, adding that the Commission has taken necessary steps to implement some of the recommendations arising from the review that requires administrative action.

