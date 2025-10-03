President Tinubu Approves 100km Stretch of Lagos-Calabar Highway Through Edo State





The Federal Government has officially announced the extension of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to include Edo State, revealing that an additional 100-kilometre section of the project will now pass through the state.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, made this known during the Edo State Independence Gala Night held at the State Villa in Benin City. He explained that the ambitious coastal highway project, first envisioned by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nearly five decades ago, initially excluded Edo State from its alignment.

“The route was earlier announced, but unfortunately, it did not include Edo State. Today, the difference in length from 700km to 750km is because a miracle happened here. The President directed that the highway must run from Lagos to Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and end in Cross River,” Umahi stated.

A statement by his media aide, Orji Uchenna Orji, quoted the minister as applauding the people and government of Edo State for supporting President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda. Umahi assured residents of timely and quality execution of federal infrastructure projects in the state despite long-standing funding and infrastructural gaps.

He also commended Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, for intervening in the rehabilitation of the Benin–Sapele–Warri road, describing the stretch as a “death trap” for motorists.

While acknowledging the efforts of the contractor, CBC, Umahi directed the firm to scale up work and provide daily progress updates to the ministry to ensure prompt delivery.

Governor Okpebholo, in his remarks, expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for approving the extension of the coastal highway to Edo and for the ongoing improvements on federal roads within the state.

He described the inclusion as a clear demonstration of the President’s goodwill toward Edo people.

“Recently, I drove through this axis and was almost moved to tears seeing the state of the road. Our people cannot go about their daily activities without struggling on these roads,” the governor said.

“The President is doing his best, and criticism should serve as a wake-up call for us all. If I do my part and the Federal Government does its part, there will be no room for complaints,” he added.







