Police Silent On My Daughter’s Killer’s Prosecution... Father Of Slain FUNAAB Student

A year has passed since 21-year-old Christianah, a promising student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, was murdered. Yet, the grief of her father, Mr Oluwafemi Idowu, remains raw and unhealed.

While speaking , he opens up about the deep pain of losing his daughter, the frustration of being left in the dark with no updates on the case, and his heartfelt plea for justice

Can you briefly tell us about yourself?

My name is Mr Oluwafemi Idowu. I am the father of the late Christianah Idowu, a 300-level Business Administration student at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State, who was killed last year. I am 50 years old. I studied Electrical Installation in school, but I currently work as a commercial motorcyclist.

It’s been a year since your daughter was murdered. How have you been coping with the loss?

At the time of her death, she was 21 years old. I am unhappy with how the case has progressed. That is why I made a public appeal to know whether the suspect has been released or if the case has been abandoned. I have been kept in the dark since this case began. It is painful because we live in a country where, without money, your voice often goes unheard. That is why I had to speak out.

You recently spoke about unfulfilled promises from the authorities handling the case. Can you elaborate?

The whole case began a year ago. Christianah and her friend worshipped at the same church. She had gone to Ita Oluwo for her industrial attachment. On that day, it was raining, and a church member invited her inside. Unfortunately, he murdered and buried her in his father’s compound.

During the investigation, Christianah’s phone was tracked, which helped to identify the suspect’s location. After recovering the phone and applying significant pressure, it was confirmed that he had killed Christianah.

We filed a report at the police station and provided a statement since Christianah was staying with her guardian, Mr Ozobia, in Ita Oluwo. The case was then taken to court, and the first sitting occurred in September 2024. Since then, we have not received any updates.

You mentioned that you no longer know the suspect’s whereabouts. Do you suspect foul play?

Yes, because I have not heard anything about the suspect or the case since last year.

Are you confident that justice will be served?

Although the government is handling the case, my concern is that I have not received any information about the suspect, whether he has been released or granted bail. That is my main worry.

The Force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who was the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Command at the time, confirmed that the suspect had not been released.

Despite making a public video appeal, nobody, including officials from the police headquarters in Abuja, has contacted me regarding the case.

Do you think the case is intentionally delayed or abandoned?

Yes, and that is why I appealed to the public for help. I don’t trust the way things are going, and no one has been willing to provide information.

Your other daughter said you recently visited the head of the DPP in Lagos. Were you able to get any updates?

I’m not aware of that. Maybe she took that step, but as for me, I haven’t received any information about this case since last year.

What troubles you most about the circumstances surrounding Christianah’s death?

What troubles me the most is that we live in a country where we often don’t feel valued as human beings. People think they can do anything, and because of connections, they believe they can escape justice. I’m not rich, but I’m thankful to God for what I have. That is why I had to speak out; I have no one else to help me. I don’t have the money to follow through with a murder case like this, so I am pleading for justice on behalf of my daughter.

If you had the opportunity to address the officials handling this case, what would you say?

I would ask them to handle the case in a way that reassures Nigerians that justice is attainable and that citizens can trust the system. I want them to ensure that the accused does not go free. My concern is that if this case is left unresolved, others could become victims.

There were moments when I felt deeply disappointed. The police have been pushing me from one office to another. I never expected the case to take this long, and after a whole year, I still have no information about its status. I am simply not happy with how things are progressing.

Has this affected your emotional healing as a father?

Yes. When justice is delayed, some people might feel compelled to take matters into their own hands. In my case, I have entrusted the government to handle this, but they seem to be prolonging it, even when there is sufficient evidence against the accused.

In many places, bribes are collected, and suspects are released, but I do not want that to happen here. That is why I am appealing to the public for help. I am not wealthy, but I am rich in faith. Many would leave such a case entirely in God’s hands, but here there is evidence, and we know the suspect is guilty.

How is Christianah’s mother?

Christianah’s mother passed away ten years ago. Since then, I have been the sole parent taking care of the family. I have not remarried, and I have been raising my children alone.

Are you hopeful that Christianah will get the justice she deserves?

I trust that good Nigerians are willing to help, because if this case is mishandled, it could happen to another family. Christianah is gone, but we cannot let the case be ignored. Justice may not come instantly, but we must ensure the matter is pursued and not overlooked.

What kind of justice do you want for your daughter?

I am not in a position to dictate what should be done because, according to the law, the case should be judged based on the evidence. Since there is proof that this man committed the crime, I want the legal system to handle it properly. That is the justice that would satisfy Nigerians and me.

Do you have any concerns about the future of the case?

For now, I trust that justice will take its course, especially because I spoke out publicly. I believe Nigerians will not stay silent if the case is mishandled, particularly for a poor family like mine. I am not criticising the police, as I understand some cases require extensive investigations. My concern is that this case has been moving too slowly, and given the clear evidence, I feel that more decisive action should have been taken by now.

