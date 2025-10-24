NUC Approves 11 New Degree Programmes For Nigerian Universities ( Full List)

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved eleven new academic degree programmes for Nigerian universities.

The move is part of effort to modernise higher education and align it with global industry demands.

A duly signed circular by the Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu announced the approval.

It introduced new programmes in fast-growing fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Nuclear Engineering, and Intelligence and Security Studies.

According to the NUC, the new programmes were developed under the 2023 Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS), with inputs from experts drawn from across the Nigerian University System.





“The approval of these CCMAS programmes confirms the Commission’s ongoing commitment to strengthening quality assurance mechanisms, enhancing relevance and aligning the educational ecosystem in Nigeria with emerging global trends,” the statement read.

The newly approved programmes include:

B.Sc. Artificial Intelligence

B.Sc. Data Science

B.Sc. Health Information Education

B.Sc. Geomatics Engineering

B.Eng. Corrosion Engineering

B.Sc. Community Health Science

B.Sc. Intelligence and Security Studies

B.Sc. Islamic Economics and Finance

B.Sc. Parasitology and Entomology

B.Sc. Telecommunication Science

B.Sc. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene

B.Sc. Cooperative Economics and Management

B.Sc. Nuclear Science

B.Eng. Nuclear Engineering

The Commission directed universities to circulate the CCMAS documents to all relevant faculties and academic units, and to ensure institutional components are developed in line with the new curriculum guidelines.

Universities that intend to run any of the newly approved programmes are expected to begin implementation in the 2023/2024 academic session, after undergoing the required resource assessment visit.