NPFL Imposes Heavy Fine On Kano Pillars, Deducts 3‑points, 3‑goals For Violence Against 3SC Players

The Nigeria Premier Football League has hit Kano Pillars with heavy sanctions after violent scenes at their Matchday 8 home game against Shooting Stars on Sunday, October 12, at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

Chaos broke out at the Sani Abacha Stadium after Kano Pillars fans invaded the pitch and attacked match officials, players, and staff of Shooting Stars Sports Club following a dramatic late equaliser.

The fixture, which ended 1–1, descended into violent scenes moments after the final whistle.

Kano Pillars had taken the lead through Mustapha Jibrin in the ninth minute, and the home crowd appeared set to celebrate victory.

However, during the stoppage time, Adams Mustapha equalised for Shooting Stars, a goal that turned jubilation into chaos.

In a Summary Jurisdiction Notice dated October 13 and signed by NPFL Chief Operating Officer Davidson Owumi, the league found the club guilty of multiple breaches, including inadequate security, supporter misconduct, throwing dangerous objects, and assault on away players and match officials.

The notice obtained by our correspondent read, “Kano Pillars failed to provide adequate & effective security, which resulted in unauthorised persons gaining access to restricted areas/field of play.

“The Kano club also failed to ensure proper conduct of their supporters, which led to harassment of the away team & match officials.

“The club’s supporters further gained access to restricted areas and assaulted players of the away team and match officials.”

Consequently, the NPFL docked 3 points, 3 goals from the club’s accrued points for assault on the match officials.