No Plans To Replace Ailing Finance Minister Wale Edun..Presidency





Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, is recuperating in his Abuja home after falling ill, and there are no plans by President Bola Tinubu to replace him, multiple sources in the Presidency confirmed

Speaking on the matter, a senior official who preferred not to be named because he was not authorised to speak publicly, dismissed rumours that the minister suffered a stroke or had been flown abroad for treatment.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. He’s sick, which is a bit serious, but it’s not stroke,” the source said.

The source continued, “As I’m talking to you, he’s in his house. He has not been flown anywhere.

“Of course, he might seek medical attention elsewhere if the doctors say that is necessary. So, it’s not true that he has a stroke.

“He doesn’t have a stroke, which is why we put it in the statement that he is indisposed.”

Another official confirmed that Edun is receiving care by Nigerian doctors and may seek medical attention abroad if the need arises.

“He’s being attended to by Nigerian doctors.

“They’re still monitoring him. If he needs medical care outside Nigeria, he will go. But he’s still at home,” he said, adding, “There are no plans to replace him.“

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the Minister is receiving medical care in Nigeria.

“Yes, he’s indisposed. Wale Edun is about 69 years old. He suddenly fell ill. As we are talking, he is in Nigeria. He is recuperating. He’s around,” Onanuga said

The Presidency’s comments follows reports by The Whistler that President Tinubu was considering replacing the minister after reports of his ill health emerged late last week.

Earlier, the Presidency had confirmed that Edun would not be attending this year’s World Bank and International Monetary Fund Annual Meetings in Washington, D.C., stating that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayemi Cardoso, would lead Nigeria’s delegation in his stead.

The meetings, which bring together finance ministers, central bankers, and economic experts from around the world, are scheduled to begin on Monday, October 14.

Appointed on August 28, 2023 as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Edun has been at the forefront of President Tinubu’s fiscal reform agenda, including efforts to stabilise the naira, reduce inflation, and attract foreign investment.

He served as Lagos State Commissioner for Finance under Tinubu’s administration between 1999 and 2004.





At the time of this report, the Finance Ministry is yet to issue its official position.



