No Enemy Can Come Between Us, Gov Yusuf Tells Rabiu Kwankwaso

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has declared that no adversary can create a rift between him and his political mentor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, or turn them against each other.

Governor Yusuf made the statement during a ceremony organized to mark his 69th birthday anniversary held at his Miller Road residence in Kano.

According to him, “No enemy, whether from outside or within, can come between us. They are liars.“Our leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, myself, the NNPP government in the state, its officials, and the entire members of the Kwankwasiyya family remain united and strong, despite the evil machinations of those who want to see us divided.”

The governor described Senator Kwankwaso as a visionary and selfless leader who has dedicated his life to the service of the people.

“Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso is gifted and has great foresight. God has blessed us with a God-fearing and selfless leader in him — a man who loves the people of Kano State and indeed all Nigerians, and who works tirelessly for their progress and development,” he added.

Governor Yusuf reaffirmed his commitment to continue developing the state in line with the Kwankwasiyya ideology, which emphasizes service, accountability, and empowerment.

Earlier, Senator Kwankwaso, a two-term former governor of Kano State, called on members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the Kwankwasiyya Movement across the country to remain united and work collectively for the continued success of the party.

He expressed appreciation to the NNPP National Chairman, Dr. Ajuji Ahmed, other party leaders from over 30 states, as well as Kwankwasiyya loyalists and dignitaries from across the country who attended the celebration.







