Nigerian Born American Soldier Drives Through 48 US States To Fight Homelessness

For Nigerian-American soldier and journalist, Yewande Fagunwa, aka Olori Wendy, the road across America was not just asphalt and miles. It was faith, resilience, and purpose woven into a 31-day odyssey that fulfilled a decade-long dream.

A statement noted that on August 1, 2025, Wendy set out from California in a rented car with one goal: to drive through all 48 contiguous US states within a month. But beyond ticking states off a list, her deeper mission was to raise awareness about homelessness in America, a crisis she felt compelled to shine light on.

“This wasn’t just about me driving around the country. It was about sharing in the experience of people who live without a home, and giving them a voice,” she said.

According to her, to keep expenses low, she turned her rental vehicle into a makeshift home. She stated that truck stops and 24-hour rest areas became her resting grounds, while nights often meant curling up in the driver’s seat to catch a few hours of sleep before pushing forward.

The statement added, “The journey was far from smooth. Instead of the warm summer drives she had envisioned, she often found herself navigating sudden storms, fog, and heavy rain. Mechanical troubles with her car further delayed her trip, forcing her to lose valuable time. Though she had hoped to return to California by her birthday on August 26, setbacks stretched her schedule. Still, she refused to give up.

“At every stop, Wendy carried more than her own story. She carried compassion. Along the way, she handed out cash and relief items to homeless individuals she encountered, listening to their struggles and sharing her own experience of living out of a car.

“Her trip ultimately covered all 48 contiguous states, leaving only Alaska and Hawaii for another day.”



