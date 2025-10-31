New Air Force Chief , Reassigns Key Operational Heads, Generals

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the redeployment of several senior officers in a strategic move aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, fostering greater synergy, and aligning the Service’s structure with the command philosophy of the newly appointed Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke. The latest postings, approved by the CAS, affect key appointments at Headquarters NAF, field commands, and units. According to the CAS, the reshuffle is part of ongoing efforts to optimise command effectiveness, improve decision-making processes, and reinforce mission readiness in line with the evolving security environment.





Some of the key appointments affected by the redeployment include several senior officers now assigned to critical command and staff positions across the Service. Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abubakar Abdullahi has been appointed Chief of Policy and Plans, while AVM Adeniran Ademuwagun assumes duty as Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna. Similarly, AVM Ibitayo Ajiboye has been named Group Managing Director, Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL) Group of Companies. AVM Precious Amadi takes over as Chief of Operations, and AVM Nnamdi Ananaba becomes Chief of Air Intelligence. AVM Ebimobo Ebiowe has been appointed Superintendent of Standards and Evaluation, while AVM Ahmed Dari now serves as Chief of Training. The Transformation and Innovation Branch will be headed by AVM Mohammed Ibrahim, reflecting the Service’s growing focus on technological advancement and efficiency.





In the logistics and engineering domains, AVM Olufemi Ogunsina has been appointed Chief of Aircraft Engineering, and AVM Michael Onyebashi assumes command as Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Mobility Command. AVM David Pwajok is now Chief of Communication and Information Systems, while AVM John Ukeh takes charge as Air Provost Marshal. Further reinforcing NAF’s administrative and welfare structures, AVM Simon Peter has been appointed Managing Director, NAFIL Housing and Construction Company, while AVM Chidiebere Obiabaka becomes Air Secretary. AVM Anthony Martins now serves as Chief of Administration, AVM Abubakar Sule takes over as AOC, Logistics Command, and AVM Abdulrasheed Kotun has been appointed Managing Director, NAF Farms. The new Chief of Civil-Military Relations is AVM Edward Gabkwet, while AVM Osichinaka Ubadike has been named Deputy Commandant, AFIT.





Additionally, several other senior officers, including AVMs Ahmed Bakari, Albert Bot, Idi Sani, Muhammed Suleiman, Jibrin Usman, and Japheht Ekwuribe, have been redeployed to various defence and inter-service establishments in line with ongoing efforts to strengthen joint operations and national defence coordination. The Nigerian Air Force described the reshuffle as a strategic measure to ensure balanced leadership, enhance institutional effectiveness, and sustain the momentum of transformation under the new administration of Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke. With this new wave of appointments, the Nigerian Air Force is poised to consolidate its achievements and usher in an era of smarter, more adaptive air operations, one that reflects the CAS’s vision of a force built not merely for power, but for purpose, protection, and progress.



