NDLEA Seeks Court's Order To Seize Socialite Pretty Mike’s Club Over Drug Party

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Buba Marwa (retd.), has disclosed that the agency has filed a forfeiture suit against a Lagos nightclub owned by socialite Mike Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike.

The agency had on Sunday raided a drug party held at Proxy Night Club, located at 7 Akin Adesola Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, where operatives arrested over 100 attendees, including the club owner and his manager, Joachin Milary.





The NDLEA said the operation followed intelligence that the organisers had circulated flyers inviting people to what was described as a “drug party.”





In an update issued on Tuesday, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, said undercover operatives infiltrated the club, made pre-purchases of illicit drugs, and monitored activities for about four hours before storming the premises between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday.





Babafemi said operatives recovered 384.886 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a potent strain of cannabis, and other illicit substances from the club’s storage area.





Speaking during the NDLEA’s annual commendation and award ceremony in Abuja, where 15 senior officers were decorated with new ranks and several personnel recognised for outstanding performance, Marwa said the forfeiture suit followed the raid after the club owner “brazenly advertised” a drug party, openly encouraging patrons to indulge in drugs.





According to him, the agency will not allow a culture of impunity to take root in the entertainment sector or any part of the country.





“In Nigeria, the possession and use of drugs in persons or premises is illegal. It is against the law, and we are the drug law enforcement agency to enforce the law.

“We will not allow a culture of impunity such as this to evolve in Nigeria. If you allow one, give it two or three weeks and every nightclub in the country will invite people to come and have a drug party. We will not allow it,” he said.





Marwa warned club owners, hoteliers and facility managers nationwide that their buildings risk being seized if they are used for drug-related activities.





“All club owners, hoteliers and the like should be aware that the risk is the forfeiture of their properties if they are used for perpetrating criminal drug activities. And we will definitely make an example with this particular club in Lagos,” he added.





Marwa also highlighted the agency’s achievements in the last 30 months, stating that the NDLEA recorded 45,853 arrests, seized over 8.5 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs, secured 9,263 convictions, and rehabilitated 26,613 drug users.





He said the agency conducted 9,848 War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation campaigns nationwide within the same period.





Marwa said, “In the past 30 months, on our two major plans of drug demand reduction and drug supply reduction, leading to 45,853 arrests. Seizure of over 8.5 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit drugs and conviction of 9,263 offenders, with 26,613 drug users counselled and rehabilitated in our treatment facilities spread across the country, while a total of 9,848 war against drug abuse sensitisation activities were conducted in schools, workplaces, markets, motorparks, churches, mosques, and communities, among others, during the same period.”





While commending officers for their dedication despite risks and temptations, Marwa said the agency’s reward and recognition system has strengthened morale and improved operational outcomes.



