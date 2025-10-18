‘Lisabi’, ‘Katanga’ Lead As AMAA Unveils 2025 Nominees

The Africa Movie Academy Awards has announced nominees for its 21st edition, celebrating excellence in African cinema. The nominations were unveiled last weekend during a media event held at BON Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos.

The event featured several prominent figures from the film and media industry, including actors such as Lilian Aluko, Emeka Ossai, Charles Inojie, and Adaora Anyanwu.

Other dignitaries in attendance included media personality, Chris Nwandu; Executive Director of the National Film and Video Censors Board, Shaibu Husseini; and former Lagos Commissioner, Steve Ayorinde— both of whom represented the AMAA jury.

The announcement ceremony, anchored by veteran actor and singer, Segun Arinze, was attended by members of the AMAA board including Raymond Anyiam-Osigwe, George Anyiam-Osigwe, Tony Anih, Teco Benson and Lancelot Imasuen.

Burkina Faso’s ‘Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions’ led the nominations with 10 nods, while Nigeria’s ‘Lisabi: The Uprising’ followed closely with seven.

In the Best Actress in a Leading Role category, Nigeria’s Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Osas Ighodaro, and Shaffy Bello will compete against Rwanda’s Analisa Munyana, South Africa’s Danica De La Ray Jones, Ethiopia’s Getahun Hailu, Florence Mariserena, and Algeria’s Meriem Medjkane.

The Best Actor in a Leading Role category features strong contenders including Keenan Arrison (The Heart is a Muscle), Debebe Eshetu (For Love, For Land, For Power), Adjetey Anang (Last Stop), Lateef Adedimeji (Lisabi: The Uprising), Ayden Croy (Old Righteous Blues), Bizimana Hussain (Small Gods), Mahamadi Nana (Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions), and Nabil Asli (Algiers).

For Best Film, eight countries will vie for the top honour— Algiers (Algeria), 3 Cold Dishes (Nigeria), The Heart is a Muscle (South Africa), Small Gods (Uganda), For Love, For Land, For Power (Ethiopia), Katanga: Dance of The Scorpions (Burkina Faso), Last Stop (Ghana), and Lisabi: The Uprising (Nigeria).

