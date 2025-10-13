Late Joe Erico Stripped Naked, Cursed Super Eagles ...Sunday Oliseh

Former Super Eagles midfielder and skipper, Sunday Oliseh, has claimed that the late coach of the national men’s side, Joe Erico, stripped himself naked and cursed the Nigerian football team after feeling betrayed, following events surrounding the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea.

Oliseh made the disclosure during his recent appearance on the Home Turf Podcast, with the former Borussia Dortmund and Juventus midfielder suggesting that the alleged curse could be linked to the team’s ongoing struggles in major tournaments, including the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The 51-year-old explained that the 2002 World Cup qualification period was not devoid of internal conflict and administrative challenges, despite the efforts of coaches Erico, Stephen Keshi, and Shuaibu Amodu, who led Nigeria from a five-point deficit behind Liberia to eventually qualify for the tournament.

“Coach Erico made it very clear before his death that what they did to us in 2002, he sat down in his room naked and he cursed Nigeria,” Oliseh said.

“He was a great man, a lovely, passionate human being. He, Keshi, and Amodu took over when we were five points behind Liberia. Everyone had written us off, but we became united again.”

Oliseh, despite being the captain of the Super Eagles at the 2002 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), was dropped from the World Cup squad in South Korea and Japan for disciplinary reasons.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha thereafter took over as captain, leading to Oliseh prematurely announcing his retirement from international football.



