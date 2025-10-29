Lagos Information Mins Perm Sec Visits EKO FM / Traffic Radio

The management and staff of Lagos State-owned broadcast stations, Traffic Radio (96.1FM), Radio Lagos (107.5FM), and Eko FM (89.7FM), today hosted the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Lanre Adetokunbo Bajulaye during his official visit to the Broadcast Stations.





Welcoming the Permanent Secretary, the General Manager of Traffic Radio Mr. Eyitayo Akanle alongside his counterpart at Lagos Radio/ Eko FM, Mr. Jide Lawal, described the visit as a demonstration of the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening synergy and promoting effective communication across the State’s media Stations





Mr. Lawal reaffirmed that Radio Lagos and Eko FM remain pivotal in disseminating government information in multiple languages, including English, Yoruba, Pidgin, and Ogu, while ensuring inclusivity and broad public engagement.





On his part, Mr. Eyitayo Akanle noted that the Traffic Radio, being the first of its kind in Nigeria, remains the best Traffic Station with the most innovative programmes, such as "Live Motobike Traffic Updates, Live Camera Updates of Lagos City Traffic and Waterways Traffic Update".





He pledged the resolve of the station to continue to add value to the daily commute of residents.





Mr Lawal, GM Radio Lagos also cited flagship programmes such as Asayan Iroyin Yoruba - a Newspaper Review programme, as one of the most listened-to shows on Radio Lagos. Ojutaye, A flagship breakfast programme, and the engaging interview series, "Bo senlo lafe moju", a morning, drive-time programme focused on societal issues.





Both General Managers,





While appreciating the Permanent Secretary’s support and leadership, noted that the visit reflects the Ministry’s unwavering dedication to strategic communication, professional excellence, and digital transformation. They revealed that plans are underway to enhance studio infrastructure, streamline staff deployment, and fully integrate operations to improve efficiency and service delivery.





In his remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Lanre Bajulaye, commended the management and staff of the stations for their dedication, creativity, and consistent promotion of government programmes. He called for continued collaboration, innovation, and professionalism to sustain the legacy of the State-owned broadcast institutions.





The Permanent Secretary reaffirmed the Ministry’s continuous support for the Radio Stations, in line with the directive of the State Head of Service on enhanced publicity through the patronage of State-owned media Stations.





He encouraged all staff to remain steadfast, proactive, and aligned with the vision of the Lagos State Government to build an informed, engaged, and progressive citizenry through strategic information management and impactful communication.





Mr. Bajulaiye was accompanied by the Director, Strategy Centre, Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi and the Director, Social Media, Dr. Jide Atansuyi, among others, during his official visit to the stations’ headquarters on Tuesday, 28th October 2025.