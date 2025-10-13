" I'm Going Blind ", Akwa Okuko Raises the Alarm from Anambra Detention Camp

Concerns are being raised over the continuous detention of Mr.Chidozie Nwangwu better known as Akwa Okuko.

Sources close to the controversial celebrity native doctor who's being held by Anambra State authorities, claim he has not been in the best of health since his alleged incarceration over eight months ago, even as his sight is now a major challenge !





An associate of the suspect who prefers to be anonymous recently spoke with Akwa Okuko , where he's being allegedly held incommunicado, detailing the genesis of his travails,his secret fears , while insisting efforts should be intensified to release him on bail and his trial sped up, since he remains innocent until convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction.





She quotes Akwa Okuko as saying his road to detention started on February 8, 2025 when a personal and intentional call came from the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, HE Onyeka Ibezim.





"He asked about my religion and how it's being practised,and other items used for worship in my shrine,especially Okeite.I confidently told him that "Okeite" is simply a Pot of Fortune. I explained the features of "Okeite" clarifying

it uses animal blood and forbids human blood. It 's used to offer prayers for progress and good health, prosperity, healing process, fertility and life obstacles, among others. For hours, I was subjected to mental torture and servitude, self indignity, emotional disorder and depression. I was hand cuffed from the Deputy Governor's office to the Anambra vigilant group office called "Agunaechemba" in very humiliating manners. My driver and personal staff who accompanied me were dismissed in an unruly manners. My two telephone hand sets were taken away from me by the Deputy Governor till date.I was driven to the vigilant called "LION BUILDING " which has been my abode till today. In all these, a search was conducted in my house in Oba, Anambra State that same day without any Search Warrant or alongside the Police or DSS . It was just the Deputy, his personal aides and the vigilante group. I was humiliated in front of my family. Pure intimidation and harassment. Nothing incriminating was found in my house.After one month while still being held in their custody, they went for another search without taking me along.





Part of their script is to demystify Akwa Okuko tiwali aki. They went into my temple where I practise my African traditional religion and took away many objects and images which I use for worship for forensic analysis without me being present. Till date, I have not been notified of the result . After two weeks, they still went back to the temple to collect more samples which include animal blood and waters found in bottles. Belated interrogation by DSS took place after three months. My first arraignment was on the 5th of April and 12th April.





"Economically, my account was frozen and my businesses crippled since eight months . My properties vandalised and it will cost me millions to put back to shape.Guests at my hotel were dispossessed of their valuables. My staff sent back to the unemployment market. Even my aged father was not spared.He was also detained and released after days.I am being held in solitary confinement. I am loosing my sight and my health is constantly deteriorating. I am being held on trumped up charge of kidnapping. I know nothing about it. I have also been a victim of IPOB kidnapping. I paid ransom to regain my freedom. No government agency helped to facilitate my release. I dare the government of Soludo to prove the kidnapp case for the whole world to see. I am persecuted out of petty jealous and rivalry because I was able to rise above certain expectations of some people despite my limited education and lack of sophisticated background."





He continued : "Governor Soludo has in different fora ( like during the inauguration of his Campaign Council and during the world Igbo Day ) painted me and my religion as a bad influence on youths. How ?.Instead,I have used it through the Facebook and other Internet platforms (Social Media) to propagate peace. I have used the internet for evangelism just like any other religion or preacher has done. I have not coerced, manipulated,or hypnotize any youth to believe in my religion. In fact, my religion abhors immoral life style like lesbianism,transgender,homosexualism, etc.All these are abberrants to my religion. Soludo has turned himself into an investigator,prosecutor and judge in my case through his utterances despite the case being subjuduice".





Interestingly, in Anambra State many believe Akwa Okuko has immensely contributed to the socio-economic development of the State.





"Outside his religious practice, Akwa Okuko is a key player in the hospitality industry where he has a couple of hotels.He's an employer of labour and pays his taxes to the state which invariably contributes to the development of the state. In order words, he's not not an economic nuisance. He has three hotels with staff strength of about 80.He has also done a lot Coorprate Social Responsibility. He has tarred roads; he gives them water,placed many indegent people on scholarship. He empowers youths yearly.

During Governor Soludo's recent campaign to his home town of Oba, the youths came out enmass soliciting for his release ", Mr.Ebuka Uche , an Anambra state- based business man and Princess Njideka Ndiwe ,a lawyer, socialite and politician, revealed.





Meanwhile,legal experts are also disturbed by the clamp down of traditional worshipers in Anambra State.





A prominent Lagos lawyer Bar. Francis Edo Obumse (who quoted relevant constitutional provisions) faulted the arrest and detention of Dr.Chiedozie Nwangwu, insisting that the law under which he's being held is an aberration.





"The Anambra State Homeland Security Law 2025 passed into law by the State House of Assembly in February 2025 clearly undermined the Constitution of Nigeria by eroding the freedom of religion and association as enshrined in the Constitution.

S.18 of the said obnoxious law seeks to regulate practises of "Okeite " and "Ezenwanyi" which are part of and practices of African traditional religion. Invariably S.18 of the said law borders on fundamental right of freedom of religion and Association as enshrined in the Constitution contained in S.38 & S.40 and is in conflict with same. The said law ie S.18 is to the extent of the conflict null and void. The trumped up charge of kidnapping and the list of witnesses as contained does not have the name of the alleged kidnapped person ( Onyebuchi Okocha aka Onyeze Jesus) as a witness for the prosecution. This is a clear case of victimisation and mischief orchestrated by the Government of Professor C.C. Soludo in Anambra state."









"Section 38 of the Nigerian Constitution defines human rights freedom along side religious freedom. Nigeria is a secular state.The three major types of religion in Nigeria are African traditional religion, Christian religion and Islamic religion, among several others. Any attempt to emasculate any individual or groups from practising their religion is denying them their fundamental human rights.The constitution also expressly guarantees one's choice of religion without interference by any state actor, especially if it operates within the ambit of the law.This throws light in the plight of traditional worshippers in Anambra state where the Governor Prof.Charles Chukwuma Soludo audaciously declared Anambra a Christian State. He is mischievously preying on the vulnerable and less educated indigenes of Anambra state. To say the least inhuman", another lawyer opined.





"Note that section 38 of the 1999 constitution explicitly states that every person has the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including the freedom to change one's religion or belief and to manifest and propagate it through worship, teaching, practice and observance. Secularism is a core principle, meaning the government of naija and it's states are prohibited from adopting any religion as a state religion".





Dr. Nwangwu was arrested on February 8, 2025 by the men of Anambra State Vigilante group popular known as Agunaechemba. He has been held without prosecution, a situation that has now sparked outrage and passionate appeal to the Anambra State Governor Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo to hasten his release on grounds of human rights and worsening health condition.